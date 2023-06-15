Biden's insults of reporters have yet to cause Jim Acosta to pen a 'dangerous time' sequel

Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden
Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on June 15, 2023
Meme

As we told you earlier, a reporter asked President Biden why a Ukraine informant referred to him as "the Big Guy." Biden of course immediately denied any such thing ever happened. 

Just kidding! 

Biden insulted the reporter:

It's not like that's a first for Biden. Here's a reminder about a few other times Biden insulted reporters that would have sent CNN's Jim Acosta to the fainting couch if Trump did it:

Is Jim Acosta working on another book about what a dangerous time it is to be a DC reporter and how the First Amendment is at stake, or no?

Is "democracy" and the First Amendment no longer at risk because the president insulting and slamming the free press has a "D" after his name?

And more importantly, is Acosta going to write another brave "truth to power" book about this egregious attack on the free press? Yeah, we already know the answer to that.

CNN would be currently feverishly producing a primetime special for this evening about how the president is throwing the First Amendment in a shredder. Instead, this is Biden, so he obviously gets a pass (and from certain reporters most likely a "thank you, sir, may I have another!")

Jimbo would be in journo therapy by now if this was the previous president, but it's safe to say there will be no sequel to this as it pertains to Biden treating the press like garbage:

Apparently it's no longer a dangerous time for reporters and their "dumb questions" to seek the truth.

*** 

