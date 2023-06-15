Biden's insults of reporters have yet to cause Jim Acosta to pen a 'dangerous time' sequel

As we told you earlier, a reporter asked President Biden why a Ukraine informant referred to him as "the Big Guy." Biden of course immediately denied any such thing ever happened.

Just kidding!

Biden insulted the reporter:

REPORTER: "Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the big guy, President Biden? Why is that...?"



BIDEN: "Why do you ask such a dumb question?" pic.twitter.com/i28GI3gGGK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 15, 2023

It's not like that's a first for Biden. Here's a reminder about a few other times Biden insulted reporters that would have sent CNN's Jim Acosta to the fainting couch if Trump did it:

Joe Biden snaps at @stevennelson10 for asking a "dumb question."



Previously Biden snapped at @JacquiHeinrich, for asking a “stupid question,” @KaitlanCollins, for being “in the wrong business” and called Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” https://t.co/HPt9yiNvnv https://t.co/IxHq9oIpSg — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 15, 2023

Is Jim Acosta working on another book about what a dangerous time it is to be a DC reporter and how the First Amendment is at stake, or no?

It's a dangerous time to tell the truth in America. https://t.co/kiQIDOWfUV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2023

Is "democracy" and the First Amendment no longer at risk because the president insulting and slamming the free press has a "D" after his name?

Hey @Acosta is this an attack on the free press???? https://t.co/B9Duw5kc2G — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) June 15, 2023

And more importantly, is Acosta going to write another brave "truth to power" book about this egregious attack on the free press? Yeah, we already know the answer to that.

seems assault on the free press-ish — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) June 15, 2023

CNN would be currently feverishly producing a primetime special for this evening about how the president is throwing the First Amendment in a shredder. Instead, this is Biden, so he obviously gets a pass (and from certain reporters most likely a "thank you, sir, may I have another!")

The press would be fainting on couches right now if this were the Other Guy. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) June 15, 2023

I was told that this is an all-out assault on the press.



I wonder if @Acosta is having PTSD flashbacks. — Undead Calvin (@shoveitjack's twin) 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveit_parag) June 15, 2023

Jimbo would be in journo therapy by now if this was the previous president, but it's safe to say there will be no sequel to this as it pertains to Biden treating the press like garbage:

My book out today “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America” finds Trump staffers exhausted. One fmr senior WH official said “the president’s insane.” Separate fmr nat sec official couldn’t tell me why Trump is cozy with Putin https://t.co/PtWdXtZTHd pic.twitter.com/xBJA6Bqkgz — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 11, 2019

Apparently it's no longer a dangerous time for reporters and their "dumb questions" to seek the truth.

