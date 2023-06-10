When announcing the indictments against former President Trump yesterday, DOJ special counsel Jack Smith reminded all Americans that there’s one set of laws in this country and they apply to everybody equally:

There is one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone, Special Counsel Jack Smith says about indictment of former President Trump. He says the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty and says he will seek a speedy trial. pic.twitter.com/UrLMo62xmR — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 9, 2023

That brings us to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who has admitted to giving false testimony under oath and everybody knows what would probably happen if an ordinary citizen did the same thing:

She lied to me https://t.co/48EOYUdL7V — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 9, 2023

Secretary Granholm lied to the committee about her family’s stock holdings. This comes after her failure to follow basic ethics and disclosure rules. This is a troubling pattern. It is unacceptable. https://t.co/F12JW8d7TQ — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) June 9, 2023

In April, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told Senator @HawleyMO (under oath) that she did not own individual stocks. She was lying. Today, Granholm admitted she did, in fact, own stock in MULTIPLE companies — including Ford, which falls directly in her jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/qayLbz131d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

PURJURY: Biden's Energy @SecGranholm has admitted she lied under oath to the United States Senate. In April she swore that she didn't own a single individual stock. She lied. She owned multiple stocks and at least one that her office was investigating.https://t.co/wLDSlJ5U86 pic.twitter.com/vRE0UYUIgI — @amuse (@amuse) June 9, 2023

Said Granholm:

“I mistakenly told the Committee that I did not own any individual stocks, whereas I should have said that I did not own any conflicting stocks. In order to make my financial holdings consistent with my testimony, on May 18, 2023, I divested my remaining stock holdings which consisted of stock in six companies, even though these assets were deemed non-conflicting,” she continued.

[…]

In addition, Granholm said she discovered on May 13 that her husband Daniel Mulhern owned $2,457.89 worth of shares in Ford Motor Company. Those shares were then sold on May 15, a Monday, when the stock market opened. Granholm acknowledged she hadn’t disclosed those shares in her two prior Public Financial Disclosure Reports and had mistakenly believed her family’s divestiture of Ford was complete in early 2021. The Ford stock she and her husband held in their retirement accounts had been sold off on March 22, 2021, she said.

“Mistakenly” is used with the most exaggerated finger quotes possible.

You mean Secretary Granholm lied under oath to Congress? Send a criminal referral, even if you know the regime won't do anything about it. — Tim Phares (@phares_tim) June 9, 2023

Put the DOJ’s “equal justice under the law” claims to the test (everybody knows nothing would happen to Granholm).

“No one is above the law” So we’re told 🙄 — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) June 10, 2023

No one is above the law. https://t.co/3gjVkoeY1p — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2023

*Nobody is above the law (*exceptions apply).

I'm sure the DOJ is on it https://t.co/pEHXw2lYWE — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) June 9, 2023

Biden Energy Secretary Granholm admits false testimony about owning stockshttps://t.co/azYCrnlLd4

So when is the DOJ and FBI going to raid her house and office and lock her up??? — Dathan Simpson (@datsimpson97) June 10, 2023

I’ll hold my breath for the DOJ to investigate! — Kathy Ellyce (@EllyceKathy) June 9, 2023

They already declined. — @amuse (@amuse) June 9, 2023

None of the recently born again "No one is above the law" liberals could be reached for comment. https://t.co/H8WgwKRO8O — Theodore II (@RefDemo2) June 10, 2023

They obviously meant “no Republican is above the law.”

***

