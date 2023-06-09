As we told you earlier, special counsel Jack Smith detailed the charges against former President Trump after the indictment was unsealed.

Smith also had this to say:

There is one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone, Special Counsel Jack Smith says about indictment of former President Trump. He says the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty and says he will seek a speedy trial. pic.twitter.com/UrLMo62xmR — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 9, 2023

"We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone." Special Counsel Jack Smith's full statement following Trump's indictment. Latest: https://t.co/0kHLJoK2uJ pic.twitter.com/oGvkIoU9wo — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 9, 2023

“One set of laws, and they apply to everyone.”

Seriously?

Does Jack Smith moonlight as a comedian? Because that’s pretty funny, not to mention insulting all at the same time.

Except we know that's not true. https://t.co/S4ZSUmpeVk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2023

Yes, we do know that’s not true — not even remotely.

One set of laws?

Is that satire?https://t.co/Y3NpRCLhDO — RebelChick (@RebelChick1111) June 9, 2023

The line between satire and reality has been forever blurred.

Well that's a lie – Hillary laughing with Joe Biden https://t.co/Qky8UuP6Ip — Clarence Whorley – (@ClarenceWhorley) June 9, 2023

"There is one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone." https://t.co/5x6dfONmfz pic.twitter.com/aaOZGbCWVK — Thomas ☕️ (@tomas_coffee) June 9, 2023

These people no doubt know that’s not true but just can’t help but rub it in everybody’s face.

