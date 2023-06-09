As we told you earlier, special counsel Jack Smith detailed the charges against former President Trump after the indictment was unsealed.

Smith also had this to say:

“One set of laws, and they apply to everyone.”

Seriously?

Does Jack Smith moonlight as a comedian? Because that’s pretty funny, not to mention insulting all at the same time.

Yes, we do know that’s not true — not even remotely.

The line between satire and reality has been forever blurred.

These people no doubt know that’s not true but just can’t help but rub it in everybody’s face.
