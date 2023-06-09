As you now know, Donald Trump has been indicted for alleged mishandling of classified documents (all while people libs like Hillary Clinton who are above the law shamelessly rub it in our faces while making capitalizing off it in the process).

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway correctly notes that the justice system is completely corrupt:

Our completely out-of-control Department of Justice is destroying the country. Meddling in elections, refusing to prosecute political allies, political prosecutions of political opponents. Just horrific situation we're in right now. Horrific. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 9, 2023

Responding to the news of the Trump indictment, GOP Senator Mitt Romney again helped show why he’s one of the Democrats’ favorite Republicans:

My statement on reports of the indictment of former President Trump:https://t.co/delSma7Gj4 — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) June 9, 2023

Here’s Romney’s statement:

“Like all Americans, Mr. Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence. The government has the burden of proving its charges beyond a reasonable doubt and securing a unanimous verdict by a South Florida jury. “By all appearances, the Justice Department and special counsel have exercised due care, affording Mr. Trump the time and opportunity to avoid charges that would not generally have been afforded to others. “Mr. Trump brought these charges upon himself by not only taking classified documents, but by refusing to simply return them when given numerous opportunities to do so. “These allegations are serious and if proven, would be consistent with his other actions offensive to the national interest, such as withholding defensive weapons from Ukraine for political reasons and failing to defend the Capitol from violent attack and insurrection.”

Hemingway spotted more Republicans who are helping enable the two-tiered justice system:

The slow slide of the country into the abyss has to be stopped and instead of doing what needs to be done the absolute worst of the worst of the Senate Republicans are greasing the skids. This ain't gonna cut it, losers. pic.twitter.com/xKXYi2xjRZ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 9, 2023

Romney is nothing if not totally predictable. And at the time the Senate Republican account “liked” Romney’s tweet?

Who will act? — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) June 9, 2023

Hmm, good question.

We get that Romney and certain other Senate Republicans) doesn’t like Trump but it would be nice if more of them would at least take aim at what’s obviously a two-tiered justice system sending the country into “banana republic” territory.

