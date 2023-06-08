A House Oversight Committee report released last month played the “follow the money” game with Biden family business dealings, and the alleged web is quite intricate:

After reviewing thousands of records subpoenaed from four banks, the House Oversight Committee said in an interim report that some Biden family members, associates and their companies received more than $10 million from foreign entities, including payments made during and after President Joe Biden’s vice presidency. But the White House countered that GOP investigators could not point to a “single Joe Biden policy” that was unduly influenced. The 36-page interim GOP report, released by Oversight Committee chair James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, accused some Biden family members and associates of using a “complicated network” of more than 20 companies, mostly LLCs formed when Mr. Biden was vice president, and used “incremental payments over time” to “conceal large financial transactions.”

On top of that is the matter of an FBI file the committee has seen and which will not be turned over to the Committee:

The FBI 𝐜𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐝. Members of the Oversight Committee will now be allowed to review the record alleging a bribery scheme by VP Biden. This record is still being used in an ongoing investigation. The FBI is ALSO making 2 docs referenced in the record available to me. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/v8MhO4KbMz — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 8, 2023

🚨After weeks of refusing to even admit the FD-1023 record exists, the FBI has agreed to cooperate and is now allowing all members of the Oversight Committee to review this unclassified record alleging a bribery scheme by then VP Biden. More here👇https://t.co/pyjmEuf2MY — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 8, 2023

President Biden was asked about the FBI file today and asked “where’s the money?” Then Biden said he was only joking:

A reporter asks Joe Biden about allegations that he was involved in a criminal bribery scheme: "I'm supposed to walk off the stage now…Where's the money? I'm joking. It's a bunch of malarkey." pic.twitter.com/3nsquVd5ka — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2023

"…there's damning evidence in an FBI file that you sold out the country. Do you have a response?" BIDEN: "Where's the money?" pic.twitter.com/eInHkzkzhH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2023

“Where’s the money?” Well, that is a good question in response to the question.

Responds by trying to tell jokes. What a disgrace. https://t.co/heNIbszkHH — C1Nation1776 (@C1Nation1776) June 8, 2023

He knows where the money is. — Dale Morgan_first in flight (@Dale_Morgan_) June 8, 2023

"Where's the money" followed by "I'm joking" tells us all we need to know. — Democide Alert (@jimmyd20985168) June 8, 2023

All topped off with “malarkey.” Hmm.

***

***

