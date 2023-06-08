Joe Concha frequently shares Biden’s schedule at the start of each day, and today’s events are, by this president’s standard, fairly packed:

The president's schedule today, June 8: pic.twitter.com/Ptm8qtZdLE — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 8, 2023

Biden has had his meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but fortunately the president had some notes on 3 x 5 cards in order to get through the “small talk” portion in front of gathered press:

🚨Breaking: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with US President Joe Biden as they reaffirm the strong relations between the US and UK. 🖥️GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/gmnWMhsecN — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 8, 2023

Biden opens his meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by calling him "Mr. President," then says he's "gonna solve all the problems of the world right in these next 20 minutes" pic.twitter.com/SuaNFNAF3h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2023

At least Biden was seated so he didn’t need the “watch out for the sandbag” card.

He is reading his greeting. 🤦🏼 — Kenny Smith (@KennySmithCLT) June 8, 2023

My word. He seems undermedicated today. https://t.co/BQEIVHCWvA — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 8, 2023

The fact that world leaders around the globe are pretending this is okay doesn’t speak well for the future of humanity. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) June 8, 2023

The use of 3 x 5 cards for Biden didn’t go unnoticed:

Biden doesn't look good at all. He's having to read off prompt cards in his meeting with Sunak. 😬 — Harland 🐺 (@WellesleyDOW) June 8, 2023

Biden reads notes even for informal small talk. https://t.co/VjFQ14b8sV — Heming Ernestway (@hemingernestway) June 8, 2023

That Biden/Sunak presser just now was excruciating. Joe refers to Sunak as Mr President then mumbles through some platitudes about Churchill and Roosevelt /special relationship blah blah written down on cheat cards. Embarrassing. — Mark Davis (@MDavis_2020) June 8, 2023

Even with his note card in hand, he STILL screwed up the man's title 😂 — bird cheat (@birdcheat) June 8, 2023

BIDEN WITH CARDS TO SAY HELLO https://t.co/9Ee8JqbMPz — sean wallace (@Mrwallacess) June 8, 2023

MY GOD: this is cringe worthy, Biden reading from cards, Sunak doing his Churchill impression, and I don’t mean Winston… I mean the insurance nodding dog! #SunakOut #Trump2024 #Boris2024 Oh Yes! @danwootton @GBNEWS https://t.co/CrKjhLIU85 — Steve Sheasby🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@SteveSheasby) June 8, 2023

The White House staff should know that the cards still didn’t contain enough information:

Joe Biden called the British Prime Minister "Mr. President" and then forgot who Winston Churchill was. pic.twitter.com/ABXixedSQV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 8, 2023

All is well.

***

