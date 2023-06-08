Joe Concha frequently shares Biden’s schedule at the start of each day, and today’s events are, by this president’s standard, fairly packed:

Biden has had his meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but fortunately the president had some notes on 3 x 5 cards in order to get through the “small talk” portion in front of gathered press:

At least Biden was seated so he didn’t need the “watch out for the sandbag” card.

The use of 3 x 5 cards for Biden didn’t go unnoticed:

The White House staff should know that the cards still didn’t contain enough information:

All is well.

