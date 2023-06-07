It’s time for another Defiant L’s shot and chaser!

This one revolves around the so-called “assault weapons” that the Left always says don’t belong in the hands of regular citizens.

This is an instant classic:

Well, there it is!

The shot:

No civilian needs an AR-15, regardless of whatever mental gymnastics you do. You are a very special breed of stupid. — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 14, 2016

And the chaser:

BREAKING: Ukraine's Interior Minister announces that 10,000 automatic rifles have been handed out to the civilians of Kyiv as they prepare to fight tooth and nail to defend their homes against Putin's invasion. RT IF YOU STAND WITH THE BRAVE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) February 24, 2022

“Very special breed of stupid” apparently doesn’t apply in certain areas of the world.

An armed, responsible citizenry is needed to defend yourselves from enemies. Both foreign & domestic. #2A https://t.co/o454UuDIhf — Red Harlow (@IvPhantomIx) June 7, 2023

One of the best accounts in twitter for calling out hypocrisy… https://t.co/XueESWELPX — Jace (@SmallStocksJay) June 7, 2023

Defiant L’s is the best!

***

