Desperate for Clout on Elon's Platform, Two Broads Are Dragging Each Other — The Receipts Are Brutal

In a battle of wacky women desperate for attention on X, Angela Belacamino and Ashley St. Clair are in a tight race. Apparently, the two are in a bit of a squabble and you don't want to get in the middle of that fight.

Advertisement

Ashley St. Clair will convert to Islam, along with her children, just to make headlines and spite Elon Musk. Bookmark this. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 17, 2026

It all started when Angela said Ashley St. Clair will convert to Islam next just because she hates her baby daddy that much. Elon is not a fan of Islam or radical Muslims so that would likely get under his skin.

Ashley St. Clair calling me a “dumbbroadwhowantsattention” is peak irony. She’s mastered the art of projection. https://t.co/1kBcvdSTyY — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 18, 2026

Apparently, Ashley St. Clair got moody because Angela Belacamino was talking about her and her very scandalous relationship with Elon. So, Ashley took to her Instagram story to make her feelings known.

Also, Angela is right. Ashley would do anything for a modicum of attention from Elon and the general internet.

Today, Ashley St. Clair posted about me on IG, DM’d me “Idk u,” then blocked me. Can someone make this make sense? https://t.co/cSkQ1Tqwp4 — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 18, 2026

Ashley wasn't finished. Next, she messaged Angela to say she's a weird 'female dog' and that she doesn't know who she is.

Ashley St. Clair: idk u Also Ashley: I literally love you https://t.co/y4Gh6nkeG0 — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 19, 2026

Angela had some receipts of her own. She posted a time not so long ago when Ashley messaged her proclaiming her love and asking her to coffee or drinks.

The math ain’t mathing. 😂 — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 19, 2026

Ashley St. Clair: “idk u lol” The internet: 😂 https://t.co/NxRQbeHmwp — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 19, 2026

Then, the internet dug up a copy of a video not so long ago with Angela and Ashley friendly as can be. It was while Ashley was pregnant.

@AngelaBelcamino I don’t know you either….may I have some clout? — 𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊𝚑 𝚐𝚛𝚒𝚏𝚏 (@hannahgriff) October 19, 2026

So, basically Ang made Ashley St. Clair look like a clown. That's happening to her a lot lately. Perhaps she should stay off the internet and stop picking nasty little fights for a while.

@AngelaBelcamino she was preg here lmao — Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) October 19, 2026

@ThePoliticalPom You are correct. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 19, 2026

Advertisement

@AngelaBelcamino She is mentally unstable. That is clear anytime she speaks. — Mally (@wordsaretools) October 19, 2026

Allegedly and such.

@AngelaBelcamino Hi @AngelaBelcamino , here is another proof. She calls you her favorite fierce, bold lib https://t.co/laTWlRfNTa — Conservatism Prevents Tyranny (@SaveLibertyUS) October 19, 2026

@AngelaBelcamino She got amnesia?! — Conservatism Prevents Tyranny (@SaveLibertyUS) October 19, 2026

Apparently so.

@AngelaBelcamino For someone who doesn’t know you that sure is you and her together arm in arm singing your song — meme bastard 🍕 (@mask_bastard) October 19, 2026

The internet is forever.

Remind me never to go blonde again — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 30, 2024

One more reminder ... wackos of a feather.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.