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Desperate for Clout on Elon's Platform, Two Broads Are Dragging Each Other — The Receipts Are Brutal

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 19, 2026 4:10 PM
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Desperate for Clout on Elon's Platform, Two Broads Are Dragging Each Other — The Receipts Are Brutal
Twitchy

In a battle of wacky women desperate for attention on X, Angela Belacamino and Ashley St. Clair are in a tight race. Apparently, the two are in a bit of a squabble and you don't want to get in the middle of that fight. 

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It all started when Angela said Ashley St. Clair will convert to Islam next just because she hates her baby daddy that much. Elon is not a fan of Islam or radical Muslims so that would likely get under his skin.

Apparently, Ashley St. Clair got moody because Angela Belacamino was talking about her and her very scandalous relationship with Elon. So, Ashley took to her Instagram story to make her feelings known.

Also, Angela is right. Ashley would do anything for a modicum of attention from Elon and the general internet. 

Ashley wasn't finished. Next, she messaged Angela to say she's a weird 'female dog' and that she doesn't know who she is.

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Angela had some receipts of her own. She posted a time not so long ago when Ashley messaged her proclaiming her love and asking her to coffee or drinks.

Then, the internet dug up a copy of a video not so long ago with Angela and Ashley friendly as can be. It was while Ashley was pregnant. 

So, basically Ang made Ashley St. Clair look like a clown. That's happening to her a lot lately. Perhaps she should stay off the internet and stop picking nasty little fights for a while. 

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Allegedly and such.

Apparently so.

The internet is forever.

One more reminder ... wackos of a feather. 

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News Topics ELON MUSK | ISLAM | MENTAL HEALTH | X

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