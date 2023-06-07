Last night Tucker Carlson debuted his Twitter-based show called “Tucker on Twitter.”

Carlson covered several subjects in his ten-minute video, and as you would expect there was a lot of interest:

59.5 million views in just half a day. WOW! https://t.co/hu1LW1kJ8N — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) June 7, 2023

Former CNN host Brian Stelter took note of Carlson’s return:

"As of today," Tucker says, "we've come to Twitter… we're grateful to be here." His first video is a basic 10-minute monologue https://t.co/HIwMuGvaKf — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2023

Careful analysis of the video led Stelter to notice that Carlson doesn’t have a full production staff like he did at Fox News:

"Tucker on Twitter" is how @TuckerCarlson's video is branded. Notice his right hand in the wide shot: He's using a TelePrompTer controller to run the prompter himself pic.twitter.com/mzpJ9SFG88 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2023

As for the video’s “viral” nature, Stelter tried to pour cold water on the numbers:

There are two kinds of people on Twitter: Those who believe the "view counts" especially around alleged video streams, and those who know better. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 7, 2023

Perhaps he could tweet out his own ten minute video just so people have something to compare with Carlson’s video view count.

Your jealousy is showing… — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) June 7, 2023

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 7, 2023

The people who weren’t even a little skeptical of the idea that Donald Trump was a secret Russian spy being blackmailed by the Kremlin or that Putin blew up his own pipeline. Have finally found a conspiracy they want to debunk. The twitter video view counts. https://t.co/KpBGtx1ifX — a newsman (@a_newsman) June 7, 2023

Also Carlson might not have even put out an actual video:

It’s an ALLEGED video stream? What is it instead, Brian? https://t.co/apy5BLd1x9 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 7, 2023

"…alleged video streams…" Alleged? What the actual hell is this? — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) June 7, 2023

Carlson put out a video, but only allegedly? That’s some careful “journalism” on the part of the former CNN host.

If @TuckerCarlson only got a million views, he still got more than you did on Prime Time cable. https://t.co/rL49wptQS3 — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) June 7, 2023

The bottom line?

Stelter's upset that Tucker's first twitter segment got more eyeballs than months worth of "Reliable Sources" https://t.co/NJvfbhkEVN — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 7, 2023

Pretty much.

***

***

