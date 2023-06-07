Last night Tucker Carlson debuted his Twitter-based show called “Tucker on Twitter.”

Carlson covered several subjects in his ten-minute video, and as you would expect there was a lot of interest:

Former CNN host Brian Stelter took note of Carlson’s return:

Careful analysis of the video led Stelter to notice that Carlson doesn’t have a full production staff like he did at Fox News:

As for the video’s “viral” nature, Stelter tried to pour cold water on the numbers:

Perhaps he could tweet out his own ten minute video just so people have something to compare with Carlson’s video view count.

Also Carlson might not have even put out an actual video:

Carlson put out a video, but only allegedly? That’s some careful “journalism” on the part of the former CNN host.

The bottom line?

Pretty much.

