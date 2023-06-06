As you will recall, dear reader, Tucker Carlson said a few weeks back that he was going to start a new show. Well, this afternoon, he dropped this:

It clocked in at approximately 10 minutes and it got into a large terroristic attack on a dam that effects both Ukraine and Russia, but, according to Carlson, harms Russia more—so, logically, he suggests Ukraine is probably behind it. But the more amazing part is when he says ‘UFOs are actually real.’ That’s an exact quote. We are having trouble getting our devices to give us a time stamp, but we would say it is past the 2/3 mark. Or just listen to all of it.

He says that a former intelligence official says we have retrieved debris from non-human crafts and their pilots. Wow. That would appear to be a reference to this story that has been going around:

Air Force veteran says US government retrieved alien space craft and hid it. “There’s a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the US public”https://t.co/Q8HEwxVEV8 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 6, 2023

And this tweet links to The Debrief, where this story apparently started (and is Carlson’s source):

Talk about burying the lede, Carlson.

Cards on the table. We believe as a matter of statistics that probably intelligent life exists, or has existed elsewhere in the Universe. As old and large as the Universe is, the chances that the miracle of life only happened here is pretty low. But we also believe it is unlikely that intelligent aliens have actually visited us. Again, this is partially chalked up to the size and age of the Universe. The Universe is so large, travel among the stars is so difficult, and detecting life on other planets is so challenging, that even if such alien intelligence existed now, it would be hard for them to even find us, let alone pop in for a visit. And to circle back to the age issue, how likely would it be that other intelligent civilizations existed and then disappeared long before the first human discovered fire?

So, we are not saying it is impossible, just unlikely. And we will need better evidence than what is offered so far. We should definitely look into this new account, but we are extremely skeptical.

To be blunt, we suspect that this might end up being a serious mistake that will cost Mr. Carlson in the long run, because most people are not even as open-minded as we are on the subject. To them it is a complete non-starter.

In any case, the other question is how this show might impact the media in general. Namely: will it be a hit? Well, as we wrote this, it went from over 700K, to over 6 million views and we expect it to go up.

A few reactions:

Yes, Tucker on Twitter! 💯 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 6, 2023

🔥🔥🔥 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 6, 2023

Tucker is officially back 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/6kEe1dPISD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 6, 2023

Already 2.5 million views, and the hour’s not even over yet. https://t.co/hhNfwcVDfx — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 6, 2023

In Tucker’s 1st new episode on Twitter, he asks: Who organized the BLM riots? How did Jeffrey Epstein make all his money? Where has the $100+ billion sent to Ukraine been spent? What really happened on 9/11? I have a feeling we’re going to like Tucker’s new style🔥 https://t.co/jsihdXd11F — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 6, 2023

Kinda walked past that whole aliens thing.

Tucker torches the Uniparty liars and warmongers. Welcome back Tucker! — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 6, 2023

pic.twitter.com/96gvCh4Xih — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 6, 2023

TUCKER WON! — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) June 6, 2023

It’s off to an interesting start, for sure.

– 6 pm

– 10 minutes long

– zero graphics

– no announcement

– obviously unfinished studio

– 'Tucker on Twitter' great stuff, no notes https://t.co/pIoDkZzs5n — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) June 6, 2023

I don't believe in aliens (on Earth), but I'm glad to see Tucker back. https://t.co/3aQQy2xPil — Gorgon News (@NewsGorgon) June 6, 2023

Naturally, not everyone is happy:

Tucker is still evil https://t.co/NcBIeW6Ew8 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 6, 2023

>Tucker is back and the first thing he puts out is unverifiable misinformation and outright lies that the Nova Kakhovka dam “belongs to Russia” https://t.co/PprTQapgo7 pic.twitter.com/iiqA7DwIEj — James (@GravitysRa1nbow) June 6, 2023

If you think the US is weird now wait until when Tucker Carlson runs for the Republican nomination … (Contains the JFK assassination & aliens) https://t.co/KgsC0Zk0xR — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) June 6, 2023

And some really latched on to the alien thing:

I enjoyed when Tucker helped cue up the upcoming alien deception. Whether he knows it or not, he'll likely be used to sell a false narrative about our extraterrestrial pals when they "arrive" to save us from ourselves. https://t.co/d0Q3kVsfgW — Cj Scerpella (@CjScerpella) June 6, 2023

the one thing Tucker misses here is that big publications like the NYT are an apparatus of the federal government and we're likely told not to report on the alien story because it's a psyop directed at select demographics, not the general public. https://t.co/b3dwOkSn5k — Anime Kaiser Willy II (@praesto04) June 6, 2023

"Tucker on Twitter"! That has a nice ring to it. We're glad you're here. 👏 This first episode was fantastic. 🔥 Tucker gives you the truth about Ukraine (and the dam). He even talks about the aliens/UFOs. 👽🛸 Tucker is what real journalism looks like. https://t.co/5HgIh8Jybt — ƘαтƝαHαт™ (^..^)ﾉ (@katnahat7) June 6, 2023

Tucker is back on #twitter telling us we live or lived with aliens and it’s the medias fault we don’t believe him https://t.co/XH4a0qTbHa — Common Ground (@CGanalysis) June 6, 2023

This alien thing is total BS and I'm embarrassed for Tucker that he even gave it breath. — _ (@stromhawkgt) June 6, 2023

Tucker Carlson, in his first Twitter brief, said that aliens exist, undeniably. https://t.co/QOreQomsX1 — Aj Fabino (@aj_whoWrites) June 6, 2023

As we said, we want to see a lot more before we say this is definitely true. But we are always open to being proven wrong.

One final thought:

Twitter is the last refuge for truth. Who thought anybody would be saying that two years ago? — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) June 6, 2023

Well, we again don’t know if everything he is saying is true, but we will say that this is one of the last refuges where we can debate what the truth is. And that is, in long term, the best way to find the truth.

But he is right to say it’s a heck of change from just two years ago.

