A fairly small group of illegal aliens that were sent to Sacramento, California recently had Democrats in that “sanctuary state” nevertheless complaining about Gov. Ron DeSantis, and even floating possible “kidnapping” charges against the Republican presidential candidate:

Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for kidnapping charges against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after a group of migrants was dropped off in Sacramento. https://t.co/qU9JcXhv9q — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 5, 2023

“Kidnapping charges”? Yeah, about that…

Townhall’s Julio Rosas has shared some video that doesn’t exactly have “human trafficking” written all over it. Lefties like Newsom are just angry because their “Sanctuary City” bluff is being called big time:

BREAKING: The Florida Division of Emergency Management has provided video to @townhallcom showing the recent flight of migrants to California was voluntary and migrants expressing their gratitude for the flight. "We made it to California! Thank God!" one man can be seen saying. pic.twitter.com/tVfLCxGeUP — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 6, 2023

Story with more details ——> https://t.co/iMeTPVAQEb Statement from FL's Division of Emergency Management: As you can see from this video, Florida's voluntary relocation is precisely that – voluntary. Through verbal and written consent, these volunteers indicated they wanted to… — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 6, 2023

Not surprisingly, one of the California Dems saying DeSantis was essentially “human trafficking” had no immediate comment to Rosas’ video:

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg (D) said the flight was a form of human trafficking and "despicable." When I reached Steinberg's communications director to see if they had a comment on FL's video, he said they had no response. https://t.co/iMeTPVAQEb pic.twitter.com/2dXvEfeDQa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 6, 2023

Another lib narrative bites the dust.

None of these people look or act like they were kidnapped. As matter of fact, they’re elated to be in California. 🤔 @GavinNewsom https://t.co/Z82fqJWU5U — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 6, 2023

These people certainly don’t look like they think they’ve been “kidnapped”:

Florida did these people a big favor by connecting them directly with needed, taxpayer-funded services. Why can't Gavin just say, "Thank you"? https://t.co/gn3awIY720 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 6, 2023

The real question now is why do lefties like Newsom brag about California being a “Sanctuary City” and then do nothing but complain when people are sent there for “sanctuary”?

Hey, @GavinNewsom, these so-called kidnapped illegal aliens have been very pleased with the service they have received from their so-called captors! They are very happy with their move to Cali! They are your new residents now! Make sure they get loaded up with social welfare!… — GalaxyAlpha 🇺🇸 (@realgalaxyalpha) June 6, 2023

If they were dropped off in San Francisco they’ll soon be running back to Mexico. — Sillyconeman (@sillyconeman) June 6, 2023

Perhaps that’s an experiment that might get played out in real-life at some point in the near future.

