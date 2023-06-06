A fairly small group of illegal aliens that were sent to Sacramento, California recently had Democrats in that “sanctuary state” nevertheless complaining about Gov. Ron DeSantis, and even floating possible “kidnapping” charges against the Republican presidential candidate:

“Kidnapping charges”? Yeah, about that…

Townhall’s Julio Rosas has shared some video that doesn’t exactly have “human trafficking” written all over it. Lefties like Newsom are just angry because their “Sanctuary City” bluff is being called big time:

Not surprisingly, one of the California Dems saying DeSantis was essentially “human trafficking” had no immediate comment to Rosas’ video:

Another lib narrative bites the dust.

These people certainly don’t look like they think they’ve been “kidnapped”:

The real question now is why do lefties like Newsom brag about California being a “Sanctuary City” and then do nothing but complain when people are sent there for “sanctuary”?

Perhaps that’s an experiment that might get played out in real-life at some point in the near future.

