As we told you yesterday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the mayor of Sacramento and other state progs threw a fit after about 16 illegal immigrants were sent to that city. Those lefties are now trying to figure out why this happened:

Sanctuary cities trying to figure out why migrants keep getting sent there: https://t.co/JwAFO2syGf pic.twitter.com/mpAmsU0GZ1 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 4, 2023

Newsom, who can’t go a day without talking about Ron DeSantis and Florida (though we can’t blame him for wanting to distract from some of the things happening in his own big cities), has even floated kidnapping charges against Republicans including Ron DeSantis. What would the charge be? Sending illegals to a “Sanctuary State”?

“Contrary to the law”? Does Newsom really want to go there when talking about illegal immigrants?

Sacramento is a sanctuary city, I don’t understand the pushback. You should be thanking DeSantis. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) June 5, 2023

Why aren't you happy 16 people made it to your sanctuary city? https://t.co/VrlJwHycjy — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) June 5, 2023

Right? Newsom should be thrilled to welcome them.

Lol for a guy trying to position himself to be President this is a deeply unimpressive operation https://t.co/DNQYF4jliQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 5, 2023

.@GavinNewsom seditiously threatening a governor and opposition presidential candidate with jail and prosecution to distract from Biden illegal alien invasion. https://t.co/M4s6RknSBc — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 5, 2023

If Newsom wants to talk about the law, he can start by being forced to address where the laws were initially broken.

You asked for this, Gavo https://t.co/SrcA7hLcUf — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 5, 2023

Bro, you are obsessed with Ron. Give it a rest, lol. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 5, 2023

A few years ago Newsom reminded everybody that California is a proud “Sanctuary State”:

Let me be clear, @realDonaldTrump: California is a sanctuary state. We believe in the power of diversity. We have defied and resisted the xenophobic, hateful policies of your administration at every turn. We will do it again.https://t.co/HjaXaABzzC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 19, 2018

What happened? Can somebody in the media please ask Newsom if his state is no longer a “sanctuary” for illegals?

***

