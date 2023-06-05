As we told you yesterday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the mayor of Sacramento and other state progs threw a fit after about 16 illegal immigrants were sent to that city. Those lefties are now trying to figure out why this happened:

Newsom, who can’t go a day without talking about Ron DeSantis and Florida (though we can’t blame him for wanting to distract from some of the things happening in his own big cities), has even floated kidnapping charges against Republicans including Ron DeSantis. What would the charge be? Sending illegals to a “Sanctuary State”?

Trending

“Contrary to the law”? Does Newsom really want to go there when talking about illegal immigrants?

Right? Newsom should be thrilled to welcome them.

If Newsom wants to talk about the law, he can start by being forced to address where the laws were initially broken.

A few years ago Newsom reminded everybody that California is a proud “Sanctuary State”:

What happened? Can somebody in the media please ask Newsom if his state is no longer a “sanctuary” for illegals?

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: