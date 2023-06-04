Democrats love themselves some illegal immigrants … as long as they stay in the red border states with the conservative rabble. GOP governors are starting to force Democrat governors to reckon with the policies they support. True to form, liberals like Gavin Newsom begin squealing the moment they have to deal with illegal immigration in their back yard.

California is a sanctuary state and Sacramento is a sanctuary city. They should be thrilled to receive these people, right?

"Newsom learned the migrants were taken from TX to NM, then flown to Sacramento on a private jet. "Newsom and CA DOJ are working together to determine who paid for the travel of the migrants and whether they were misled, given false promises or kidnapped" https://t.co/xN1bag37Oj — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 4, 2023

Nope, they’re throwing around words like ‘kidnapping’ and ‘human trafficking’. Utter clowns.

"Sacramento's Mayor: " 'Human trafficking is not only despicable; it's a felony. I urge authorities to investigate how 16 vulnerable people were lured from El Paso, to Sacramento. " 'Is there anything more cruel than using scared human beings to score cheap political points?' " — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 4, 2023

Thankfully, we at Twitchy have done some investigative journalism and identified a possible suspect thought to have lured these individuals from Venezuela and Colombia to El Paso.

Shall we send his mugshot to the DOJ for you, Mr. Mayor?

Why is he mad? He’s the one that pushed for a sanctuary state. Is it because they are only to be dropped off in red states? — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) June 4, 2023

Democrats like Newsom and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg love the mirage of sanctuary cities and states. Why?

Because they like to paint the GOP as unsympathetic and cruel because they want to stem the tide of illegal immigration that is putting these people at risk, violating our nation’s laws and national security, and using America’s resources.

To quote the ‘good’ mayor: ‘Is there anything more cruel than using scared human beings to score cheap political points?’

Maybe he and Gavin Newsom should stop doing it then?

🤣🤣🤣 Once the federal government let’s them come across our border and gives them asylum they are free to go anywhere in the US they want. Gavin Newsom just doesn’t want them in his backyard. Typical liberal. 🤣 — Rich Newton (@Rich_Newton_) June 4, 2023

That’s the reality. Sure, California is a border state and they see their fair share of illegal immigration. California, New York, Texas, and Florida bear a steep cost due to illegal immigration.

The blue states, however, push progressive open borders policy and virtue signal about sanctuary cities but simultaneously whine when these folks are aided in crossing their borders.

Hey you are a sanctuary city remember , it's all fun and games until they land in YOUR backyard ! Enjoy , we have more coming to you .. Good job Greg Abbott ! pic.twitter.com/T9MJZnjYeS — JRA (@DawgJra) June 4, 2023

Republican governors should not relent until Democrats decide to respect our nation’s laws.

Why does it matter how they got to California? Love is Love, right Gov Hair Gel? — Dr. Michael Sepulveda (@DrMikeSepulveda) June 4, 2023

It’s not like these people are being shipped in stifling box trucks and making dangerous land and river crossings – you know, the kind of behavior Democrats encourage by not closing our border.

They’re being flown in private jets or traveling in air-conditioned buses to proggie paradise.

‘Kidnapping’. LOL.

16 illegal immigrants. Lol — DebAgain (@DebXan) June 4, 2023

That’s the most hilarious part of this entire thing. They’re wigging out like this over 16 illegal immigrants.

Sixteen! LOL.

It’s not the number that has their dander up, you see. It’s that GOP governors have found a way to push back that actually has some teeth, and Dems need to find a way to kill it.

Imagine the shock and horror of being sent to cities that breathlessly bleeted on for six years straight about being sanctuary cities. It's amazing watching this huge lie unravel. — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) June 4, 2023

Hey, we wouldn’t want to be shipped to a Democrat state or city either.

He’s exactly right though. GOP governors have called Democrats’ bluff on their sanctuary charade and they’re furious.

Not in MY back yard! — Tucker’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) June 4, 2023

It’s amazing how a thing can go from ‘undocumented immigration’ to ‘human trafficking’ the instant a Democrat has to take responsibility.

Sanctuary cities trying to figure out why migrants keep getting sent there: https://t.co/JwAFO2syGf pic.twitter.com/mpAmsU0GZ1 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 4, 2023

LOLOLOL!

‘We’re all trying to find the guy who did this!’

California weenies.

When you advertise "sanctuary", you should welcome them with open arms, @GavinNewsom, you fraud. https://t.co/XopYQnXE1N — Ge🌞rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) June 4, 2023

Yep, they’re frauds, as is the Democrat Party on the issue of immigration.

They swore to uphold the Constitution and the laws passed by the people of the United States. That includes immigration laws.

Perfect. Newsom is a living breathing meme.

***

