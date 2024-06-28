President Mean Girl Biden Called Trump a WHAT? 'Morals of an Alley Cat' Jab Spicier Than You Think

We all know Biden is an old school politician who isn't afraid to throw some mud if he needs to. But even WE weren't ready for this level of sass from the sitting president.

Remember when Biden was listing off Trump's crimes and, with a very problematic judgmental tone, accused Trump of sleeping with a porn star? He then growled out that Trump has the 'morals of an alley cat.'

Well apparently, Biden's team thought that was the best insult of the evening.

I don’t know what you did last night, but I spent 90 minutes debating a guy with the morals of an alley cat. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

Even poor, dumb Harry Sisson was paid to, we mean, felt the need to spread the insult far and wide.

WOW! President Biden is DESTROYING Donald Trump right now “I don’t know what you did last night but I spent 90 minutes on a stage debating a guy who has the morals of an alley cat. My guess is he set a new record for the most lies told in a single debate.” pic.twitter.com/aryan2EORr — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 28, 2024

However, did anyone think to Google the phrase before broadcasting it from the President's own Twitter/X account?

According to Dictionary.com, the phrase, 'morals of an alley cat,' references, 'A promiscuous woman; also, a person of loose morals. For example, She's constantly picking up men in bars—a real alley cat . This idiom transfers a stray cat that frequents alleys in search of food to a woman of easy virtue, especially a prostitute seeking customers.'

That's right.

President Biden called President Trump a slut on live TV.

You think Democratic supporters of his whole party of women's empowerment thing will notice?

Anyway.

Yea, he’s not gonna step aside. Sorry, Dems. Enjoy. https://t.co/eQZzc24ZUZ — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) June 28, 2024

What we did last night was watch the president of the United States demonstrate his obvious unfitness for office to the entire world. https://t.co/Qmld9nCdkb — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) June 28, 2024

What is this “morals of an alley cat” thing all about? When did “alley cats” become synonymous with moral depravity? 😂 He has tweeted this twice in the last 24 hours https://t.co/AKT3gseDti — A 🌷 (@AThinksAloud) June 28, 2024

Because Biden is old.

These are the insults of his youth. Well, to be fair, the Dictionary.com references the phrase as slang from the 1900's, but Biden is super retro.

The hell is wrong with alley cats? If I see a kitty in the alley I’m gonna feed it and pet it. Why we bringing the alley cat into this? He didn’t choose the alley cat life. The alley cat life chose him. And he’s surviving it. https://t.co/FOMZm5q7NH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 28, 2024

Also, lots of cat lovers were deeply offended by the implications here. Alley cats deserve love and scritches too!

the alley cat was the hero in the aristocats https://t.co/giKaQApDuf — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) June 28, 2024

An alley cat is live on CNN right now demanding an apology. pic.twitter.com/Y9T2EnbFg8 — Ryan Flynn (@ryan_flynn59) June 28, 2024

Oh, when will the cringe end?

How much longer do we have to suffer through Grandpa Simpson and his onion belts and lemon tree speeches?

This "alley cat" angle is the answer. Keep going, Joe—develop this. https://t.co/EoncsJDPv8 — Jody Rosen (@jodyrosen) June 28, 2024

One thing we all know Democrats cannot abide is a president with a morally questionable past around sex!

Don't use up all your spicy insults all at once, Joe. November is still a while away.