President Mean Girl Biden Called Trump a WHAT? 'Morals of an Alley Cat' Jab Spicier Than You Think

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:45 PM on June 28, 2024
Twitchy

We all know Biden is an old school politician who isn't afraid to throw some mud if he needs to. But even WE weren't ready for this level of sass from the sitting president.

Remember when Biden was listing off Trump's crimes and, with a very problematic judgmental tone, accused Trump of sleeping with a porn star? He then growled out that Trump has the 'morals of an alley cat.'

Well apparently, Biden's team thought that was the best insult of the evening.

Even poor, dumb Harry Sisson was paid to, we mean, felt the need to spread the insult far and wide.

However, did anyone think to Google the phrase before broadcasting it from the President's own Twitter/X account?

According to Dictionary.com, the phrase, 'morals of an alley cat,' references, 'A promiscuous woman; also, a person of loose morals. For example, She's constantly picking up men in bars—a real alley cat . This idiom transfers a stray cat that frequents alleys in search of food to a woman of easy virtue, especially a prostitute seeking customers.'

That's right.

President Biden called President Trump a slut on live TV.

You think Democratic supporters of his whole party of women's empowerment thing will notice?

Anyway.

Because Biden is old.

These are the insults of his youth. Well, to be fair, the Dictionary.com references the phrase as slang from the 1900's, but Biden is super retro.

Also, lots of cat lovers were deeply offended by the implications here. Alley cats deserve love and scritches too!

Oh, when will the cringe end?

How much longer do we have to suffer through Grandpa Simpson and his onion belts and lemon tree speeches?

One thing we all know Democrats cannot abide is a president with a morally questionable past around sex!

Don't use up all your spicy insults all at once, Joe. November is still a while away.

