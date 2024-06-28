Campaign Staff Shut Down Voter Interviews Critical of Biden at Kamala's Nevada Rally

It seems all the Democrats are jumpy after last night's debate. They are doing their level best to run damage control wherever they can. The latest example was at a Kamala Harris rally in Nevada today.

As a NYT reporter spoke to voters at a Las Vegas rally for Vice President Harris, "a Nevada Biden campaign staffer followed me and twice asked that voters end their interviews when their comments turned critical of President Biden." — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) June 28, 2024

Yes, staffers shut down interviews with attendees who did not speak well after Biden's performance last night.

Biden's fine. It was just a bad debate.



Also Biden campaign staff are now shadowing journalists and ending interviews with crowd members when questions about the debate come up. https://t.co/OLEQwesINm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2024

This would be a threat to reporters and statements issued and the WH questioned if a different candidate/president , but this will be the end of it. pic.twitter.com/1m26wdCQrn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2024

Not sure I've ever seen a campaign staffer try to monitor and interrupt interviews with voters when the interviews turn critical. https://t.co/FPZon7SrvL — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 28, 2024

Obviously, it gets tedious, but let's play a game of 'how would the media cover this if it was a Trump staffer shutting down interviews'.

I think you should write about how this is a chilling attack on the free press from the Biden campaign and that democracy dies in darkness https://t.co/MDdrUYvNlA — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 28, 2024

It only seems fair. That is exactly the story they would write if it was a Republican.

Yes weird. Perhaps this is something investigating further, as actions such as these used to constitute a violation of press freedoms and a threat to the pillars and foundations of free and fair press. https://t.co/KVpTY2Fxvs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2024

Why are voters attending the Biden rally not allowed to freely express their thoughts to reporters?

This also happened to me. A staffer tried not once but twice to cut off my interview with a voter who said they thought Biden should step down. They then ushered me and the voter inside because “the Vp is almost here” but the VP did not show up for another 30 minutes. https://t.co/E8SLw4AtW0 — Taylor R. Avery (@travery98) June 28, 2024

Apparently, they don't want the idea Kamala could replace Joe to take hold.

is this a confident campaign https://t.co/Rnma539Kti — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 28, 2024

It does not appear so.

Biden campaign is reportedly trying to stop people attending their rallies from saying negative things about Biden to the New York Times. https://t.co/t1qmfmcUIH — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) June 28, 2024

Maybe if they don't allow their voters to talk they'll start having better feelings about Joe Biden. Bold strategy!

As you may have seen, a Biden campaign staffer tried to cut off two interviews I did with attendees of a VP Harris rally who were critical of President Biden.



I asked her after the interviews, why? She said she was just doing her job. https://t.co/9KcEp4dDX9 — Simon J. Levien (@simonjlevien) June 28, 2024

Oh, apparently their job is muzzling voters. Good to know!



