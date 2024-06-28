Someone Get These Rakes Out of His Way! Biden Flops Trying to Shame...
Ana Navarro Struggles to Understand Why Joe Biden Was So Awful Last Night
Dave Portnoy Sounds a Panic Alarm about Vegetable Joe Biden and a Scary...
RECEIPTS! Townhall's John Hasson Tweets BRUTAL Thread of Dem Politicians Saying 'Biden Is...
Tucker Embarrasses Reporter, Leaves Her Humiliated As Audience Howls
Biden Says One Thing He Still Does Well Is Tell the Truth (Fact-Check:...
Alexander Vindman Wants to Know Why Trump As President Did Nothing to End...
Joe Biden Goes Down With the Ship, Democrats in Full Panic Mode!
WINNING! Texas Supreme Court Upholds Ban on Sex Changes for Minors
VIP: The Debate Proved Joe Biden Is Sick but He Does Not Deserve...
Breaking: The Supreme Court Rules in Favor of January 6 Defendants

Campaign Staff Shut Down Voter Interviews Critical of Biden at Kamala's Nevada Rally

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:00 PM on June 28, 2024
AP Photo/Ronda Churchill

It seems all the Democrats are jumpy after last night's debate. They are doing their level best to run damage control wherever they can. The latest example was at a Kamala Harris rally in Nevada today.

Yes, staffers shut down interviews with attendees who did not speak well after Biden's performance last night.

Obviously, it gets tedious, but let's play a game of 'how would the media cover this if it was a Trump staffer shutting down interviews'.

It only seems fair. That is exactly the story they would write if it was a Republican.

Why are voters attending the Biden rally not allowed to freely express their thoughts to reporters?

Apparently, they don't want the idea Kamala could replace Joe to take hold.

It does not appear so.

Maybe if they don't allow their voters to talk they'll start having better feelings about Joe Biden. Bold strategy!

Oh, apparently their job is muzzling voters. Good to know!


