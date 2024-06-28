Damage Control Fail: Barack Obama's 'Bad Debate Nights Happen' Defense of Biden's Performance Falls Flat

The Supreme Court Rules on Whether the Government Can Remove Homeless Encampments
Amy  |  8:30 PM on June 28, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

This post from former President Barack Obama in defense of his VP's utterly wretched debate performance has a little bit of everything:

The post reads in full:

Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November. http://joebiden.com

See? There's the faux self-deprecating joke about Obama's own bad debate against Mitt Romney, and the ridiculous assertion that Biden has fought for ordinary folks his entire life, all rounded out with a nifty bit of gaslighting.

Don't even get us started on how Biden 'will give it to American people straight'. He'll give it to us straight all right, if you know what we mean and we think you do.

As you can imagine, the whole thing went over like a lead balloon. More than one person noticed that if Obama were a real friend to Biden, he wouldn't allow what looks an awful lot like elder abuse to continue:

Like we said.

It WOULD save everyone a lot of time.

We're pretty sure that not even former President Obama can spin this catastrophe into a positive for Biden, but we're certainly not surprised he tried.

Yep.

