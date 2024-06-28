Damage Control Fail: Barack Obama's 'Bad Debate Nights Happen' Defense of Biden's Performance Falls Flat

This post from former President Barack Obama in defense of his VP's utterly wretched debate performance has a little bit of everything:

Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 28, 2024

The post reads in full:

Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November. http://joebiden.com

See? There's the faux self-deprecating joke about Obama's own bad debate against Mitt Romney, and the ridiculous assertion that Biden has fought for ordinary folks his entire life, all rounded out with a nifty bit of gaslighting.

Don't even get us started on how Biden 'will give it to American people straight'. He'll give it to us straight all right, if you know what we mean and we think you do.

As you can imagine, the whole thing went over like a lead balloon. More than one person noticed that if Obama were a real friend to Biden, he wouldn't allow what looks an awful lot like elder abuse to continue:

If you were really a Friend of Joe, you would have a Serious Discussion with him about Stepping-Aside and allowing someone else to Run as the Democratic Candidate. Allowing him to Peacefully Retire to his Family Home in Delaware. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 28, 2024

Reporting this tweet for elder abuse. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 28, 2024

You're a bad friend. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) June 28, 2024

Like we said.

The real liar speaks — Ursula T (@doubletapu) June 28, 2024

Barack Obama will continue pulling the strings for Joe.



That’s what he’s saying here.



Which is ridiculous considering how Joe has clearly fallen apart and isn’t fit to serve. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 28, 2024

Hey, look, the puppet master wanted to chime in. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) June 28, 2024

Bruh— you’re not getting a 4th term. It’s a wrap.



Time to jump ship, Barry. pic.twitter.com/slDPmQ2QYX — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) June 28, 2024

Just say, “I’m not ready to let go of my power yet.” Much quicker. — ☔️🌷Colorado Girl in Ohio🌷☔️ (@ColoradoOhio) June 28, 2024

It WOULD save everyone a lot of time.

This is so embarrassing. We’ve never seen an entire party establishment have to run this level of damage control. — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 28, 2024

When Obama out here having to back track for Biden, that’s when you know how awful it was. — Colin (@colin_gladman) June 28, 2024

Damage control. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2024

We're pretty sure that not even former President Obama can spin this catastrophe into a positive for Biden, but we're certainly not surprised he tried.

Joe needs help down a single step.

It's Joever. pic.twitter.com/7S9axwIvPe — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 28, 2024

Yep.