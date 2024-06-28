Someone Get These Rakes Out of His Way! Biden Flops Trying to Shame Trump with Pres Hoover Jab

It has not been Biden's best 24 hours.

Seemingly desperate to find anything to distract from his terrible debate performance, Biden's PR team is flinging absolutely everything in all directions hoping something will stick.

Advertisement

Including obscure political references only an 81-year-old would understand.

Biden rolls out a new nickname for his opponent, “Donald Herbert Hoover Trump,” a reference to record job losses under his predecessor. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 28, 2024

Herbert Hoover.

The 31st President from 1929 to 1933.

What.

Herbert Hoover became president 96 years ago.



It would be like Herbert Hoover calling his opponent Al Andrew Jackson Smith. https://t.co/dbWMK2i55B — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 28, 2024

This was a stinging insult back when polio was a regular childhood disease. https://t.co/rvCsybxRtG — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 28, 2024

Nobody under the age of 90 gets what this means. https://t.co/F0gUYTppYl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2024

Leaving aside how dated the Hoover reference is, I'd recommend against Biden speechwriters giving him something this long to say. https://t.co/IVYy9DqgW2 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 28, 2024

Ironically, the insult tells us more about Biden and Democratic politics than anything.

According to the White House website entries on the presidents, Hoover was internationally known as, 'The Great Humanitarian,' who fed the world during and after World War 1.

Biden's jab is supposed to be about Trump leaving office with the highest job losses in history or whatever, which of course is directly the cause of the global pandemic at the time. Hoover too was blamed for job losses as the crash of 1929 happened shortly after he entered office and then WWII started up just as he left.

The Democrats of the day, 'unfairly painted him as a callous and cruel President. Hoover became the scapegoat for the Depression and was badly defeated in 1932.'

Sound familiar?

Apparently, Hoover was able to balance the budget, while lowering taxes and maintained overseas food support, and brought 120,000 troops home.

But he was an outspoken opponent of the New Deal, 'warning against tendencies toward statism.' So Democrats hate him.

So, was this really the devastating insult Biden intended?

Literally try to make a reference from this century. This century is nearly 25 years old. https://t.co/2AyucdhHyQ — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 28, 2024

Makes sense since Biden was alive in the Hoover presidency https://t.co/It4ZvL0NUx — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 28, 2024

Advertisement

Finally, an insult boomers are too young to understand. https://t.co/fpUdp0LbYL — Chase Patterson (@chasewpatterson) June 28, 2024

Of course, the Biden team has to try and latch onto anything they can find seeing as people remember how good the economy was prior to COVID and they go to the grocery store right now.

But this is the best they can come up with?

Really?

This is supposed to distract from the age issue.

A Herbert Hoover reference that most people alive won’t understand or get because he was President in 1929… kinda reinforces the dementia theme. https://t.co/OvNg2VvGjc — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) June 28, 2024

Keep trying guys, something is bound to be bumper sticker worthy sooner or later.