Someone Get These Rakes Out of His Way! Biden Flops Trying to Shame Trump with Pres Hoover Jab

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on June 28, 2024
Twitchy

It has not been Biden's best 24 hours.

Seemingly desperate to find anything to distract from his terrible debate performance, Biden's PR team is flinging absolutely everything in all directions hoping something will stick.

Including obscure political references only an 81-year-old would understand.

Herbert Hoover.

The 31st President from 1929 to 1933.

What.

Ironically, the insult tells us more about Biden and Democratic politics than anything.

According to the White House website entries on the presidents, Hoover was internationally known as, 'The Great Humanitarian,' who fed the world during and after World War 1.

Biden's jab is supposed to be about Trump leaving office with the highest job losses in history or whatever, which of course is directly the cause of the global pandemic at the time. Hoover too was blamed for job losses as the crash of 1929 happened shortly after he entered office and then WWII started up just as he left.

The Democrats of the day, 'unfairly painted him as a callous and cruel President. Hoover became the scapegoat for the Depression and was badly defeated in 1932.'

Sound familiar?

Apparently, Hoover was able to balance the budget, while lowering taxes and maintained overseas food support, and brought 120,000 troops home.

But he was an outspoken opponent of the New Deal, 'warning against tendencies toward statism.' So Democrats hate him.

So, was this really the devastating insult Biden intended?

Of course, the Biden team has to try and latch onto anything they can find seeing as people remember how good the economy was prior to COVID and they go to the grocery store right now.

But this is the best they can come up with?

Really?

This is supposed to distract from the age issue.

Keep trying guys, something is bound to be bumper sticker worthy sooner or later.

Tags: DEBATES ECONOMY JOBS JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

