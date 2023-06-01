Just to set the tone, we’ll kick this thing off with a reminder that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this year claimed that ramping up the abortion biz in her state is “just good economics”:

Couple that with all the progressive pushes in Michigan now that the Dems control the governor’s office and state legislature and the Left has managed to create a utopia where people everywhere are clamoring to reside.

Wait, no, that’s not happening at all. As a matter of fact Gov. Whitmer has created a commission tasked with figuring out what should be painfully obvious:

Whitmer creates commission to study solutions to Michigan population loss https://t.co/lNjbDBN0gx — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) June 1, 2023

First off, can this “commission” hand Whitmer a mirror?

Whitmer literally campaigned on Prop 3 – constitutionally protected abortions until birth and is concerned about Michigan's population decline? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 1, 2023

top 10 all time self awareness fails. https://t.co/WGEyRRtEyL — m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoShortLife) June 1, 2023

Yeah, who wants to tell Whitmer? Probably not the “commission” she’s putting together.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced the formation of a commission to study and address Michigan’s population loss during a yearly policy conference that centered on the state’s challenges attracting and retaining talent. The 28-member Growing Michigan Together Council, established through an executive directive signed Thursday on the Grand Hotel porch, will develop policy recommendations to retain Michigan recent graduates, promote Michigan’s natural resources and build on its manufacturing legacy. The panel will be chaired by former Ambassador John Rakolta, a Republican and chairman of Walbridge, and New Detroit CEO Shirley Stancato, a Democrat and member of the Wayne State University Board of Governors.

We don’t even need a commission to help Whitmer figure out why Michigan isn’t gaining in population.

I can tell her for free. How about you @irishduke2? https://t.co/omogLfLsNJ — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 1, 2023

It isn’t really that difficult, Gov. Whitmer.

Ongoing, senseless lockdowns while she went boating may be #2.https://t.co/4zBpDCVNcD — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) June 1, 2023

When she discovers it’s because of her…what happens then? 😁 — RadBadDaddy (@Rad_Bad_Daddy) June 1, 2023

She’ll blame Republicans?

Whitmer could look at the Florida model:

If Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants people to move to Michigan, she doesn't need a 'commission.' She could just look at what Ron DeSantis has done in Florida, which is attracting people from all over the country. https://t.co/VwY5qCMz4p — Ingrid Jacques (@Ingrid_Jacques) June 1, 2023

But instead she’s trying to become the Gavin Newsom of the Midwest:

Maybe stop trying to make Michigan another California.

Just a guess. https://t.co/dRcPuLKPq8 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 – Now With Electrolytes! (@2CynicAl65) June 1, 2023

You can have all this advice for free, governor!

