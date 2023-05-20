President Biden is still in Japan for the G7 Summit. Biden’s trip got off to a confused and stumbling start but he hasn’t lost his ability to keep reporters in line with plenty of help from those same reporters.

During a joint appearance Biden flashed some of that “transparency” cred we’ve come to expect:

In Japan, Biden gets fresh w/ reporter asking about the debt ceiling: “Shush up, OK?” pic.twitter.com/I2m9wKGCuy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2023

When Biden says “jump” most reporters still reply “how high?”

He will continue to shovel dog shit down their throats and they will continue to ask for more of it with big smiles. https://t.co/RdLmf7BkU3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2023

The room got awful quiet after Biden said “shush up.”

And the media takes it. They’re so weak today. I wonder which alphabet media that reporter was from so I can go point & laugh at them… like Joe did — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 20, 2023

That’ll teach the press for trying to ask Biden a question and then not pushing back in the least.

Can't handle all this transparency. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 20, 2023

The incompetent fool gets away with it.@whca worthless. — ❤️🌵 (@lovemypups12) May 20, 2023

Imagine if trump, or any Republican for that matter, told a reporter to “shush up.” https://t.co/LvehR8fQ8G — The Streeter (@thestreeter) May 20, 2023

It’s a good thing Biden’s come along and the days of Trump being rude to reporters have ended:

An open and independent press is more important than ever in times like this. They deserve to be treated with respect — not belittled with schoolyard taunts from this president. https://t.co/eIiJO6uJfr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 30, 2020

Yep, there’s nothing more respectful than “shush up.”

***

