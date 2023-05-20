President Biden is still in Japan for the G7 Summit. Biden’s trip got off to a confused and stumbling start but he hasn’t lost his ability to keep reporters in line with plenty of help from those same reporters.

During a joint appearance Biden flashed some of that “transparency” cred we’ve come to expect:

When Biden says “jump” most reporters still reply “how high?”

The room got awful quiet after Biden said “shush up.”

That’ll teach the press for trying to ask Biden a question and then not pushing back in the least.

It’s a good thing Biden’s come along and the days of Trump being rude to reporters have ended:

Yep, there’s nothing more respectful than “shush up.”

