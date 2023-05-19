President Biden is in Japan for the G7 summit, and he was spotted having a confused and stumbling start to the visit:

President Biden looks confused, almost tumbles down stairs at G7 summit https://t.co/xiUtQ1MGFN pic.twitter.com/LZ4MOsd7ai — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2023

We’ll start with Biden’s G7 talking points that always come in handy so the president knows what’s going on:

Here are the "TALKING POINTS" Biden is using at the G7 Summit in Japan pic.twitter.com/kqmhQPu3Wq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2023

It’s sad that Biden’s handlers need to remind him to say “thank you.” https://t.co/GfGnIk3Cdp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 19, 2023

Watch: Biden is pictured holding ‘talking points’ doc during G-7 meeting in Japan. “You can always tell when the President is having a good day because he doesn’t need the cheat sheet.. unfortunately yesterday and today are probably not one of those” says @LawrenceBJones3 pic.twitter.com/HH6xjoSpHV — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 19, 2023

At least the talking points don’t say “YOU are in Japan” (as far as we can tell).

At this point you’d think White House staffers would insist that Biden have a firm grip on the handrail whenever he goes up or down the stairs, because this almost turned out badly:

Watch: Joe Biden nearly eats it when walking down in the stairs in Japan. pic.twitter.com/wYhfPZ2YEn — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 19, 2023

Biden against the stairs. Biden 0 stairs 1 pic.twitter.com/UHPDxKS5G6 — Anastasia🌺 (@NastyaPanda006) May 19, 2023

Biden arrives in Japan, gets lost and almost trips before G7 Summit begins. READ: https://t.co/5Dpfks66Sm pic.twitter.com/17onQAeAhm — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2023

There’s a lot of guiding going on to help the president find his way around:

Biden needs directions to locate the group of other world leaders gathered at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan pic.twitter.com/ERZMliLufE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2023

Biden grows a bit impatient as he waits for his handler to instruct him to go pic.twitter.com/jGOmA2Y7Tt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2023

It seems that so often Biden has somebody on his arm helping lead him around.

Joe Biden at the G7 Summit in Japan. His handlers forgot his leash pic.twitter.com/AvHRjR7XrP — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 18, 2023

But Biden did visit some US troops stationed in Japan and took selfies. If you look just behind Biden it appears there were a couple people who weren’t very interested in participating:

President Biden takes selfies with troops upon arriving in Japan pic.twitter.com/CD9skqNWtT — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) May 18, 2023

There wasn’t exactly a mad crush of people struggling to get into that photograph.

