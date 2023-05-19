President Biden is in Japan for the G7 summit, and he was spotted having a confused and stumbling start to the visit:

We’ll start with Biden’s G7 talking points that always come in handy so the president knows what’s going on:

At least the talking points don’t say “YOU are in Japan” (as far as we can tell).

At this point you’d think White House staffers would insist that Biden have a firm grip on the handrail whenever he goes up or down the stairs, because this almost turned out badly:

There’s a lot of guiding going on to help the president find his way around:

It seems that so often Biden has somebody on his arm helping lead him around.

But Biden did visit some US troops stationed in Japan and took selfies. If you look just behind Biden it appears there were a couple people who weren’t very interested in participating:

There wasn’t exactly a mad crush of people struggling to get into that photograph.

