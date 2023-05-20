The economy during the Biden presidency has hit a lot of people quite hard, but fortunately there are still some doing better than others.

Senator Bernie Sanders’ book condemning capitalism has reportedly been enough to help him more than keep up with inflation lately:

Bernie Sanders doubled his income last year by writing a best-selling book that condemns capitalism, per BI. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 20, 2023

Just perfect…

According to the latest annual financial disclosures of Senator Bernie Sanders earned $170,000 in book royalties in 2022 from his best-selling book, titled "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism.", equalling his senate salary. Link: https://t.co/dgHtzp6HXj — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 20, 2023

It’s amazing that there were so many people unironically spending money on a book explaining why it’s OK to be angry at capitalism.

Sanders even did a live event to promote his book on “why capitalism is bad,” and tickets were available for up to $100 though Ticketmaster:

Anyone down for paying nearly $100 to hear Bernie Sanders rant about capitalism? pic.twitter.com/u03tB2RfcA — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) January 30, 2023

And Sanders’ book is also available on that notorious non-capitalist website Amazon.com:

He’s so very anti-capitalist! Capitalism is bad unless it’s helping sell copies of your “why capitalism is bad” book.

Bernie Sanders loves using capitalism to make money off of socialism. 😍💰 — Andrea Catsimatidis (@AJ_Cats_) May 20, 2023

That seems to be pretty much how Sanders operates.

We’ll close it out with Elon Muck mocking Sanders in the appropriate way:

The future paperback version of Sanders’ book should be “It’s OK to be Angry About Me Capitalizing from Capitalism While Promoting Socialism.”

***

Related:

Bernie Sanders: ‘Redistribute all the things!” Yup, he weighed in on the writers’ strike

Bill Maher asks Bernie Sanders to distinguish between equity and equality, severe awkwardness ensues

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: