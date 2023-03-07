In case you missed it, millionaire elderly socialist and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was a guest on the most recent episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.” During the episode, Maher brought up the concepts of equity and equality and asked Sanders to differentiate between the two.

And then it got awkward:

Oof. Oooooooooooooooooof.

Dave Rubin was definitely watching, and we’d say that his take pretty much nails it:

Gotta love that awkward blast from the not-so-distant past in which Bernie says he’s all in for equity, when he in his own words doesn’t know the difference between equity and equality.

We’re gonna have to go to the dentist later, because all the cringing we did watching that has left our poor teeth in excruciating pain.

Does Bernie Sanders ever do any research on anything? Like, he rails about capitalism all the time, but if he actually knew what capitalism was, he’d realize that he’s benefited from it rather richly and continues to benefit from it rather richly.

Just … yikes.

Like, good for him, we guess, for concluding that equality over equity is the way to go, though we’re not sure that he’d be willing to stand by that in front of an audience of socialists and woke DEI activists. We’d actually very much like to see that.

In the meantime, Bernie gonna Bernie.

***

