In case you missed it, millionaire elderly socialist and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was a guest on the most recent episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.” During the episode, Maher brought up the concepts of equity and equality and asked Sanders to differentiate between the two.

And then it got awkward:

Bill Maher asked Bernie Sanders to explain the differences between ‘equality’ and ‘equity’ Bernie was left dumbstruck 👀 pic.twitter.com/p0KsRzSQ6I — Zachery Henry (@zhenryaz) March 4, 2023

Oof. Oooooooooooooooooof.

This is amazing https://t.co/BfwfroFnB4 — Revolution On A Recliner (@OnRecliner) March 7, 2023

Yikes! How can a man who's whole political philosophy essentially hinges on the concept of equity not know immediately what it means? https://t.co/k8rIcqKl9j — Evan Bleker (@EvanBleker) March 7, 2023

Dave Rubin was definitely watching, and we’d say that his take pretty much nails it:

Curb your Bernie pic.twitter.com/FOQOiDILwq — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 6, 2023

Gotta love that awkward blast from the not-so-distant past in which Bernie says he’s all in for equity, when he in his own words doesn’t know the difference between equity and equality.

We’re gonna have to go to the dentist later, because all the cringing we did watching that has left our poor teeth in excruciating pain.

Bernie didn’t do his equity research — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) March 5, 2023

Does Bernie Sanders ever do any research on anything? Like, he rails about capitalism all the time, but if he actually knew what capitalism was, he’d realize that he’s benefited from it rather richly and continues to benefit from it rather richly.

"When I am in the White House, we will [implement policies] centered around justice and equity!" – Bernie Sanders What is the difference between equity and equality? "I don't know what the answer to that is." – also Bernie Sandershttps://t.co/kj28zpxSNA https://t.co/jFXjgpXaky — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 7, 2023

Just … yikes.

It’s so damning that you can’t articulate the stance you’ve held for the past 60 years and when it’s spelled out for you you side against it https://t.co/WtF2SM2BgN — Tre✝️⚔️🇺🇸 (@tre__l) March 6, 2023

Like, good for him, we guess, for concluding that equality over equity is the way to go, though we’re not sure that he’d be willing to stand by that in front of an audience of socialists and woke DEI activists. We’d actually very much like to see that.

In the meantime, Bernie gonna Bernie.

Bernie Sanders has always been a grifter who doesn’t even believe what he says. Socialist with multiple houses. https://t.co/3uMf3V9avL — Reagan’s World (@Reagans_America) March 6, 2023

As a former, lifetime ago, bernie bro, I’m thankful that he woke me up to the sell out nature of the progressives 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/RPC9WQ6zDG — movingearth (@Dirtmaid) March 7, 2023

***

