When video of a nurse who is six-months pregnant arguing with a group of black men over a Citi Bike rental came out and went viral, the media took the predictable approach, which is not bothering to wait for all the facts before setting a desired narrative. NBC News’ spin, which now is tagged with a Community Note, is still up though that might soon change:

Other media outlets of course got in on pushing the bogus narrative:

It’s starting to look like “full Sandmann” might be in the cards, because the nurse now has a lawyer who isn’t messing around and they have the receipt showing his client paid for the bike:

In a story earlier today we were a bit surprised that a defamatory tweet from attorney Ben Crump — who loves to fan the racial flames no matter how dishonest the claims — hadn’t yet been deleted.

Perhaps the lawyers for the lawyer convinced him that leaving the tweet up was a bad idea, because now it’s gone (but of course the Internet is forever):


Crump tried to stir the racial pot before he knew what really happened (or maybe already knew the truth and didn’t care)? We couldn’t be less surprised.

We have a feeling that just might happen.

What are the odds that Crump will actually apologize to the woman?

