When video of a nurse who is six-months pregnant arguing with a group of black men over a Citi Bike rental came out and went viral, the media took the predictable approach, which is not bothering to wait for all the facts before setting a desired narrative. NBC News’ spin, which now is tagged with a Community Note, is still up though that might soon change:

A New York City hospital employee has been placed on leave after a viral video that appeared to show her attempting to take a rental bike from a group of young Black men garnered millions of views. https://t.co/8UryiG4qCr — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 19, 2023

Other media outlets of course got in on pushing the bogus narrative:

This nurse needs to go full Sandmann on these outlets pic.twitter.com/3Wvlbk3Eya — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 19, 2023

It’s starting to look like “full Sandmann” might be in the cards, because the nurse now has a lawyer who isn’t messing around and they have the receipt showing his client paid for the bike:

"She's been called a racist. She's been called a thief. There are reasons defamation laws exist, and we plan to pursue that." Lawyer for woman at the center of viral Citi Bike video is planning to sue the media. pic.twitter.com/ZLUB8ehKwx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2023

In a story earlier today we were a bit surprised that a defamatory tweet from attorney Ben Crump — who loves to fan the racial flames no matter how dishonest the claims — hadn’t yet been deleted.

Perhaps the lawyers for the lawyer convinced him that leaving the tweet up was a bad idea, because now it’s gone (but of course the Internet is forever):



Crump tried to stir the racial pot before he knew what really happened (or maybe already knew the truth and didn’t care)? We couldn’t be less surprised.

.@AttorneyCrump has now deleted his BS racist tweet that got over 20k likes in which he disgustingly defamed the pregnant nurse who had a group of black teens attempt to steal her bike.@AttorneyCrump hasn't even corrected his lies.

I hope he gets sued into oblivion. pic.twitter.com/Ioxqg2V6lD — Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 19, 2023

19 MILLION people saw @AttorneyCrump’s false accusation that a pregnant nurse attempted to rob a black man before he deleted it when fact checked him. The pregnant nurse has a receipt for the bike and was on it when the man tried to force her off. She should sue Ben for damages! pic.twitter.com/rYF9X4QFdp — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 19, 2023

We have a feeling that just might happen.

Race baiting lawyer @AttorneyCrump has now deleted his post about the nurse who had rented a bike and then was accused of stealing the bike from a black boy etc. etc. He left it up for days after the truth were known until her attorney said there will be defamation lawsuit… — Texas (@MustangMan_TX) May 19, 2023

Just delete the tweet? Why no apology? Why not condemn what really happened? — Mike W (@MeltedLoki) May 19, 2023

What are the odds that Crump will actually apologize to the woman?

