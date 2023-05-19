For some ungodly reason, Ben Crump’s defamatory tweet about the pregnant nurse who tried to “STEAL a Citi Bike from a young Black man in NYC” is still up. As in he still hasn’t deleted it, even after being Community Notes’d to hell for completely misrepresenting what actually transpired, i.e. that the nurse had paid for the bike and it was the “young Black man” and his buddies who were the ones trying to steal the bike, harassing and verbally abusing the nurse in the process.

This is unacceptable! A white woman was caught on camera attempting to STEAL a Citi Bike from a young Black man in NYC. She grossly tried to weaponize her tears to paint this man as a threat. This is EXACTLY the type of behavior that has endangered so many Black men in the past! pic.twitter.com/CLUMNzjSDY — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) May 15, 2023

And, as we told you, the mainstream media — full of journalists whose job it is to get all the facts before reporting — have followed Crump’s lead and fell all over themselves to join the pile-on. We reported specifically on NBC News’ journalistic malpractice, but they’re far from the only offenders.

And now, according to the nurse’s lawyer, the media are gonna pay for it — literally:

"She's been called a racist. She's been called a thief. There are reasons defamation laws exist, and we plan to pursue that." Lawyer for woman at the center of viral Citi Bike video is planning to sue the media. pic.twitter.com/ZLUB8ehKwx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2023

Transcript:

Anchor: “When are you gonna get an answer, sir?” Lawyer: “Um, we’re gonna get an answer when we start filing defamation lawsuits.” Anchor: “Wow. It’s going to go to that?” Lawyer: “Well, the media …” Anchor: “[Unintelligible] defamed?” Lawyer: “Without question. She’s been called a racist, she’s been called a thief. There are reasons defamation laws exist, and we plan to pursue that.”

The society in which we live is far too litigious. That said, sometimes litigiousness is warranted. It was warranted when Nicholas Sandmann’s lawyers went after CNN and WaPo, and it’s warranted here.

