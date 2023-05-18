Last month Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the State Department would be implementing an “Equity Action Plan,” because apparently it’s a “national security imperative”:

We’re not sure if mandatory pronouns in all State Department emails were part of the “Equity Action Plan,” but Associated Press reporter Matt Lee brought something to a State spokesman’s attention at today’s briefing: There’s some misgendering going on in the Department’s email system:

The State spox promised to follow up on that very important subject that’s totally crucial to national security.

It must be so nice to be stuck in Afghanistan or elsewhere but know State is focused on making sure they get the pronoun thing fixed.

Just how hard must the enemies of America be laughing at this administration?

What in the world has happened?

At least the spokesperson will get to the bottom this totally important subject!

Heck, these clowns are being mocked now.

