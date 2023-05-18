Last month Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the State Department would be implementing an “Equity Action Plan,” because apparently it’s a “national security imperative”:

Embedding equity in our foreign affairs work is a national security imperative. Our Equity Action Plan lays out how @StateDept will seek to ensure equity across U.S. foreign policy & assistance, public engagements & exchanges, grants, procurement, contracts, & consular services. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 14, 2022

We’re not sure if mandatory pronouns in all State Department emails were part of the “Equity Action Plan,” but Associated Press reporter Matt Lee brought something to a State spokesman’s attention at today’s briefing: There’s some misgendering going on in the Department’s email system:

WATCH: AP’s Matt Lee asks Biden State Department why they’ve added mandatory pronouns onto the from line on State Department emails. "This is not an optional thing. … But the problem is that a lot of them or at least some of them so far, as I’ve been able to tell, are wrong!… pic.twitter.com/KVnbnICrUT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 18, 2023

The State spox promised to follow up on that very important subject that’s totally crucial to national security.

REMINDER: The Biden State Department is hopelessly woke. And now the Biden State Department is misgendering their own employees! https://t.co/W8mlC7Eiyl — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 18, 2023

It must be so nice to be stuck in Afghanistan or elsewhere but know State is focused on making sure they get the pronoun thing fixed.

pov: you're an American citizen who's been stranded in Kabul https://t.co/XSVDAzQFa7 pic.twitter.com/r3lwMYP6Gn — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) May 18, 2023

Just how hard must the enemies of America be laughing at this administration?

I can remember when we were a serious country. https://t.co/VKMnKvV752 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) May 18, 2023

What in the world has happened?

Here is the U.S. Government taking care of important issues and priorities. Unreal https://t.co/WXXS6NNl6w — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) May 18, 2023

At least the spokesperson will get to the bottom this totally important subject!

Seriously is this a joke ?? https://t.co/bGWaspyp0V — Shay (@ShayKjdn) May 18, 2023

Our tax dollars paid IT people for this? 😡😡😡 — GGshotgun (@GGthinking) May 18, 2023

Can you believe that we are even having these conversations? Our ancestors are ashamed of us, and our children are going to mock us. https://t.co/XQlaN1b3bs — Derek Hanson (@dhh2) May 18, 2023

Heck, these clowns are being mocked now.

