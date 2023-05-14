Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered a speech in Illinois recently and criticized that state’s governor. Before DeSantis arrived, Gov. Pritzker criticized the possible Republican presidential candidate:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of the latter’s appearance in Peoria, saying, “In Illinois, we reject the cruelty he espouses and stand firmly against his hateful agenda.”

In a tweet on Thursday, Pritzker wrote, “DeSantis swears that he is fighting to protect people’s “freedoms”, but he has no problem taking away their reproductive rights, attacking schools and libraries to limit what parents and teachers want for their students, disregarding the humanity of LGBTQ people and failing to protect people of color seeking to live free from discrimination.”

Democrats have insisted on setting themselves up like bowling pins, and DeSantis rolled another strike while demolishing Pritzker’s hypocrisy:

Ron DeSantis said in response to JB Pritzker: "I'm a little disappointed your governor said I wasn't welcome in Illinois. Because I seem to remember when he was locking down this state, he sent his family to live in my state and live in our freedom."

https://t.co/SYgS00ZzsA — Journal Star (@pjstar) May 13, 2023

OUCH!

@GovPritzker sent his family to live in FL during the pandemic? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 14, 2023

Pritzker didn’t “reject the cruelty he espouses” back in 2020!

Yes, we covered this back in May of 2020. Illinois Gov. Pritzker acknowledged that his family was spending time in Florida while his own state was locked down during his “stay at home” order:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the first time Friday acknowledged his wife and daughter were in Florida before Illinois’ statewide stay-at-home order took effect in March and just recently returned to Chicago. He said he was being “very private and very reserved” about his family “because there are threats to my safety and to their safety. “You have seen that there are people that stand outside the Thompson Center and stand outside the Capitol in Springfield, holding, I mean, hateful signs that reference me personally and that suggest, if not say, but suggest the potential for violence,” he said. On April 29, Pritzker testily responded to a question about a Patch.com report that his wife and family had gone to Florida amid the governor’s stay-at-home orders.

Florida was a total dystopian hellscape… unless Democrat politicians needed a vacation from their own mandates.

It’s a swing and a hit and another Home Run for #DeSantis2024 👇 https://t.co/i4rzMDUSQE — Gordon Wright (@RealDocWright) May 14, 2023

"If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I'd be a pretty doggone wealthy man."

– @RonDeSantisFL (2022) #FreeStateOfFlorida 🐊 https://t.co/Ev0jChVJ4u — KRYSTAL in FL 🐊 🇺🇸 (@MsBradsher) May 14, 2023

I'd like to report a murder here. https://t.co/tnrth2z5IM — Thanworth (@orlandoratel) May 14, 2023

You’d think these hypocritical Democrats would stop making it so easy to call them out, but nope.

