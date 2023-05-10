This morning Republicans from the House Oversight Committee had a press conference where they gave an update on their investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings and detailed the results of their investigation in a Twitter thread:

Read the whole thread here if you missed it.

The House Oversight GOPers also had a list of nine Biden family members who received wire transfers from foreign entities and countries:

Nine people? That looks like quite the family business.

However, Elon Musk suggested a way to shorten the list:

LOL! Yep, that would do it!

