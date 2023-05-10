This morning Republicans from the House Oversight Committee had a press conference where they gave an update on their investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings and detailed the results of their investigation in a Twitter thread:

🚨BREAKING🚨



Since taking the gavel in January, our committee has accelerated our investigation into the Biden family’s domestic and international business practices.



We want to update you on a few of our findings for this ongoing investigation.



🧵 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

We have now established a network of over 20 companies formed by the Bidens and their associates.



Most of these companies were LLCs and formed when Joe Biden was Vice President. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

Based on the financial records we have obtained via bank subpoenas, we can now confidently trace at least $10 million in total from foreign nationals’ and their related companies going to the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

Read the whole thread here if you missed it.

The House Oversight GOPers also had a list of nine Biden family members who received wire transfers from foreign entities and countries:

NEW – House Oversight reveals the nine Biden family members that received wire transfers from foreign nationals via shell companies. 1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild pic.twitter.com/tEer3O1e4E — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 10, 2023

Nine people? That looks like quite the family business.

However, Elon Musk suggested a way to shorten the list:

The list of who didn’t might be shorter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2023

LOL! Yep, that would do it!

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: