This week Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said we’ve seen the “effectiveness” of Biden’s border policies and that’s certainly true from the point of view of cartels and anybody else wanting to enter the U.S. illegally:

A look at the border in Brownsville yesterday evening from our fantastic drone team. Nonstop illegal crossings. Massive amounts of discarded trash and clothing. pic.twitter.com/rsQTAMYGRY — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2023

NEW: Our Fox drone over another enormous group of migrants who crossed illegally into Brownsville yesterday evening. As of yesterday, CBP sources tell us Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector was already running at 140% capacity in its facilities, and T42 hasn’t dropped yet. pic.twitter.com/GME9W5dEbV — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2023

At one bridge between the U.S./Mexico border there have been reports of gunfire. Not much else is known at this time. Here are a couple different videos:

BREAKING: Heavy gunfire erupts at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge on the U.S.-Mexico border pic.twitter.com/8TUWeMejkD — BNO News (@BNONews) May 10, 2023

BREAKING VIDEO: Gunfire moment captured at Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge connecting Texas and Tamaulipas, US-Mexico border pic.twitter.com/WBS5BcFn8I — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 10, 2023

Gunfire at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge. Cartels versus the Texas National Guard? Developing. pic.twitter.com/1taftuNq52 — @amuse (@amuse) May 10, 2023

So yeah, this is going just great.

Oh good, the politically persecuted refugees have arrived. — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ $8 (@StilesBitchley2) May 10, 2023

The cartel doesn’t like being told to stop sending illegals. https://t.co/ziEu127gcl — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) May 10, 2023

The Biden administration waited until things were getting completely out of control before taking a cue from Trump and putting one of his policies back in place:

The Biden administration has brought back a Trump-era immigration rule the day before Title 42 is scheduled to sunset and encourage a wave of illegal immigration into the U.S. The rule, finalized and published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, disqualifies migrants from applying for asylum in the U.S. if they neglected to first apply for asylum in other countries they traveled through, such as Mexico. Hundreds of asylum officers were trained in how to enforce the rule on Tuesday ahead of Title 42’s expiration, according to CBS News. The new rule, a reversal of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises, comes as the administration has failed for more than two years to control historic levels of illegal immigration into the U.S.

Hey, just in time (cue massive eye roll).

Kind of sounds like an invasion to me. https://t.co/8ad9edey2k — nihi (@nihiofkdi) May 10, 2023

"Remember, a vital part of preparing for the overflow of illegal aliens is to get vaccinated now. " – Joe Biden, probably. https://t.co/G8gRSlHd05 — #NARNShow (@NARNShow) May 10, 2023

Biden will probably address this by delivering an emergency address about the dangers of climate change.

