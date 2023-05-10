This week Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said we’ve seen the “effectiveness” of Biden’s border policies and that’s certainly true from the point of view of cartels and anybody else wanting to enter the U.S. illegally:

At one bridge between the U.S./Mexico border there have been reports of gunfire. Not much else is known at this time. Here are a couple different videos:

So yeah, this is going just great.

The Biden administration waited until things were getting completely out of control before taking a cue from Trump and putting one of his policies back in place:

The Biden administration has brought back a Trump-era immigration rule the day before Title 42 is scheduled to sunset and encourage a wave of illegal immigration into the U.S.

The rule, finalized and published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, disqualifies migrants from applying for asylum in the U.S. if they neglected to first apply for asylum in other countries they traveled through, such as Mexico. Hundreds of asylum officers were trained in how to enforce the rule on Tuesday ahead of Title 42’s expiration, according to CBS News.

The new rule, a reversal of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises, comes as the administration has failed for more than two years to control historic levels of illegal immigration into the U.S.

Hey, just in time (cue massive eye roll).

Biden will probably address this by delivering an emergency address about the dangers of climate change.

