Title 42 is set to expire tomorrow night, and a lot of concerned citizens are rightly anticipating that the border crisis is about to get a whole hell of a lot worse. But it’s OK! Apparently the Biden administration has got a great backup plan to ensure that our border will be juuuuuuuust fine:

In Major Reversal, Biden Resurrects Trump Border Policy Ahead Of Title 42 Repeal https://t.co/uh47ge3wP8 pic.twitter.com/lWV8x521TV — Daily Wire News (@DailyWireNews) May 10, 2023

*Record scratch*

More from The Daily Wire:

The Biden administration has brought back a Trump-era immigration rule the day before Title 42 is scheduled to sunset and encourage a wave of illegal immigration into the U.S. The rule, finalized and published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, disqualifies migrants from applying for asylum in the U.S. if they neglected to first apply for asylum in other countries they traveled through, such as Mexico. Hundreds of asylum officers were trained in how to enforce the rule on Tuesday ahead of Title 42’s expiration, according to CBS News. The new rule, a reversal of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises, comes as the administration has failed for more than two years to control historic levels of illegal immigration into the U.S. The ongoing crisis at the southern border is widely expected to worsen later this week when Title 42, a health order authorizing border officials to immediately expel migrants without processing, is repealed at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

According to CBS, the restriction is very similar to a Trump-era restriction that was struck down in federal court in 2020. This represents quite a change of heart for Joe Biden!

More from CBS News:

Biden administration officials have said the asylum restriction was not their first or second “preference,” but have justified the move by citing the record levels of migrant apprehensions reported by U.S. border agents over the past two years. Without the rule, the administration has said, the number of migrants crossing the southern border each day could soar to 13,000 after Title 42’s end. The administration has also argued the rule will encourage migrants to enter the country legally, including through a phone app that lets asylum-seekers in Mexico request U.S. entry, and a sponsorship initiative that allows up to 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans with American sponsors to fly to the U.S. each month. “President Biden is leading the largest expansion of legal pathways to protection in decades and could be doing a whole lot more if Congress would let him,” White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan said Tuesday.

So the message we’re supposed to take away from this is that the Biden administration is ackshually taking this matter very seriously and that they’re committed to clamping down on illegal immigration because it’s the right and lawful thing to do and not because they’re desperately trying to reverse their plummeting poll numbers.

*Curb Your Enthusiasm Theme Song* — NOBUDEH (@NOBUDEH) May 10, 2023

Cue the Benny Hill music — P. Medeiros 🇺🇸 (@msphaidra) May 10, 2023

Either theme song would work here.

***

