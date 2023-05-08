White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her Big Book of Bogus Talking Points held another briefing today, and this one was business as usual. And by “business as usual” we mean it was filled to the brim with lies and gaslighting. For example, did you know a border wall is ineffective because it can’t even withstand heavy winds?

Up next came Jean-Pierre’s claim about mass shootings:

This is where the Associated Press comes in, albeit unintentionally. The AP is always willing to do their share of water-carrying for the Biden administration and all its failings, but after KJP made that claim the AP was spotted putting out a story that sunk her latest lie:

One of these things is not like the other:

Somebody at the White House is going to send a strongly-worded email to the AP for not repeating what they’re saying.

Fact check: TRUE.

Only shootings that fit their desired narrative are spotlighted.

Jean-Pierre later contradicted herself:

KJP vs. KJP!

***

