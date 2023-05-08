White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her Big Book of Bogus Talking Points held another briefing today, and this one was business as usual. And by “business as usual” we mean it was filled to the brim with lies and gaslighting. For example, did you know a border wall is ineffective because it can’t even withstand heavy winds?

Up next came Jean-Pierre’s claim about mass shootings:

KJP: "We witnessed the 201st mass shooting in this country this year. That means we are averaging more than one a day…" pic.twitter.com/LbjQUNNIfH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 8, 2023

This is where the Associated Press comes in, albeit unintentionally. The AP is always willing to do their share of water-carrying for the Biden administration and all its failings, but after KJP made that claim the AP was spotted putting out a story that sunk her latest lie:

One of these things is not like the other:

Over the first four months and six days of this year, 115 people have died in 22 mass killings. Experts point to a few contributing factors, such as the proliferation of firearms amid lax gun laws and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/xIVdsgt51m — The Associated Press (@AP) May 8, 2023

Somebody at the White House is going to send a strongly-worded email to the AP for not repeating what they’re saying.

She does nothing but lie. — Steve Wilson (@Wilsonstevenlee) May 8, 2023

Fact check: TRUE.

Yet 99% are gang shootings that they never mention. https://t.co/ClkHuiZyeH — Jennifer Rote 🐰 🇺🇸 (@wildnmild4u) May 8, 2023

Only shootings that fit their desired narrative are spotlighted.

Jean-Pierre later contradicted herself:

Moments later, Karine Jean-Pierre says gun violence is "averaging out to one mass shooting a week…" Which is it? https://t.co/B9cXglHNVo pic.twitter.com/4oUHoey3sG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 8, 2023

KJP vs. KJP!

