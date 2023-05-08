The “age issue” with President Biden is often mentioned, but obviously the Associated Press was ready, willing and able to report that it’s not a problem and that Biden is “owning it”:

As Joe Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, embarks on his reelection campaign, he is increasingly musing aloud about his advanced age — cracking jokes and framing his decades in public life as a plus. In short, he’s trying to own it. https://t.co/eomIeaKJxw — The Associated Press (@AP) May 8, 2023

So there! And any concerns about Biden’s age and mental state will be attributed to Republicans pouncing.

oh, he's owning it? how cool of him. he's such a cool guy. https://t.co/0AUInGiGPC — semite, yo (@sarahbellumd) May 8, 2023

It's a good thing we have such supportive news agencies to uncritcally play up the White House spin on it. — Michael McDonald (@meadabawdy) May 8, 2023

Does the Biden White House even need to send out the talking points anymore? It seems outlets like the AP just go with it instinctively.

Tell me you're a propaganda factory by telling me you're a propaganda factory. https://t.co/1YuKtU3WsY — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) May 8, 2023

If an 80-year-old Republican had a train-of-thought that derailed as much as Biden’s this AP story would certainly sound different:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden served in the Senate for 270 years. He used to be three years older than his sister Valerie, but now has 20 years on her. And the fourth U.S. president — whom Biden affectionally calls “Jimmy” Madison — is a good friend. All kidding aside, the 80-year-old Biden will tell you, he is at the end of his career, not the beginning. He’s been doing this for a long time. And he’s gotten a “hell of a lot of wisdom” over those years, making him deserving of a second term. As Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, embarks on his reelection campaign, he is increasingly musing aloud about his advanced age, cracking self-deprecating jokes and framing his decades in public life as a plus, hoping to convince voters his age is an asset rather than a vulnerability. In short, he’s trying to own it.

The AP’s always happy to help out the Dems.

Thank you propaganda arm of the DNC. — Ru (@RupertTFirkledo) May 8, 2023

Is he owning his lowest approval rating as well? — Texas Joe's Hotdogs (@TexJoeHotdog) May 8, 2023

Nope, Biden blamed the media for that (and yet they still insist on carrying his water).

He's trying to own it between 10 and 4, five days a week, with a couple days off after an overseas trip… https://t.co/lIljGN5ndQ — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 8, 2023

That’s not an exaggeration, and today is no different:

It’s important to pace yourself, even when you’re “owning it.”

Biden’s certainly not “owning” anything else because everything else that’s gone badly is either Trump’s or the Republican Party’s fault. There’s one other thing:

Did he own his other grandchild yet? — Me Chomper (@chmpr) May 8, 2023

Awkward.

***

