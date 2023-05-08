The “age issue” with President Biden is often mentioned, but obviously the Associated Press was ready, willing and able to report that it’s not a problem and that Biden is “owning it”:

So there! And any concerns about Biden’s age and mental state will be attributed to Republicans pouncing.

Does the Biden White House even need to send out the talking points anymore? It seems outlets like the AP just go with it instinctively.

Trending

If an 80-year-old Republican had a train-of-thought that derailed as much as Biden’s this AP story would certainly sound different:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden served in the Senate for 270 years. He used to be three years older than his sister Valerie, but now has 20 years on her. And the fourth U.S. president — whom Biden affectionally calls “Jimmy” Madison — is a good friend.

All kidding aside, the 80-year-old Biden will tell you, he is at the end of his career, not the beginning. He’s been doing this for a long time. And he’s gotten a “hell of a lot of wisdom” over those years, making him deserving of a second term.

As Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, embarks on his reelection campaign, he is increasingly musing aloud about his advanced age, cracking self-deprecating jokes and framing his decades in public life as a plus, hoping to convince voters his age is an asset rather than a vulnerability.

In short, he’s trying to own it.

The AP’s always happy to help out the Dems.

Nope, Biden blamed the media for that (and yet they still insist on carrying his water).

That’s not an exaggeration, and today is no different:

It’s important to pace yourself, even when you’re “owning it.”

Biden’s certainly not “owning” anything else because everything else that’s gone badly is either Trump’s or the Republican Party’s fault. There’s one other thing:

Awkward.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: