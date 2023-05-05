The state of New York is moving forward with a ban on gas stoves and furnaces in most new buildings:

Late Tuesday night, the New York legislature approved a $229 billion state budget that included a prohibition on gas in most new homes and other construction. It was a major victory for climate activists but is likely to face a court challenge from fossil fuel interests. The law effectively requires all-electric heating and cooking in new buildings shorter than seven stories by 2026, and in 2029 for taller buildings. And although it allows exemptions for manufacturing facilities, restaurants, hospitals and even carwashes, the measure does not do what some climate activists had feared: give cities and counties license to override the ban.

Remember when warnings about the government seeking to ban gas stoves and furnaces were dismissed as wacky right-wing conspiracy theories?

Grabien News founder Tom Elliott has another great supercut showing the media mocking yet another “conspiracy theory” that is becoming a reality:

SUPERCUT! Gaslighters: Progressives insist it's a conspiracy theory they'd ban gas stoves pic.twitter.com/IPvXRuocFT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 5, 2023

Will the media that pushed gas stove and furnace bans as “conspiracy theories” provide some updates? Of course not!

It would be nice, now that all of these media outlets are reporting the NY gas ban, if some of the same outlets apologized for saying it was all a made up lie by culture war obsessed right wingers. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 4, 2023

We’re not going to hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

Exactly zero will show contrition. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 4, 2023

Nope. They’ll just move on to pushing the next batch of lies.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: