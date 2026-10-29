Angry Drivers vs Anti-ICE Lefties Blocking the Brooklyn Bridge (Oh the Irony in This Video)

Yesterday, a bunch of anti-ICE and police-hating ne'er-do-wells thought it would be a good idea to try and get more people on their side by infuriating drivers trying to cross the Brooklyn Bridge.

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Protesters blocked traffic on the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, and about 14 people were arrested during the demonstration, authorities said. The group said the protest was in response to the ICE shooting in Marble Hall earlier this month. Demonstrators said they were calling on ICE to leave New York City.

Meanwhile, drivers were calling on the anti-ICE losers to leave the Brooklyn Bridge.

Not all of the people in cars were furious, however. You'll see that toward the end of this video. Overall, the optic here is just incredible:

NOW: Drivers REACT as Anti-ICE Protesters block ALL Entrances to the Brooklyn Bridge on Manhattan side. https://t.co/Jv3lc71oev — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 28, 2026

Irony was detected in that clip:

White dude from Park Slope wearing a customized letterman's jacket and using a bullhorn to scream at immigrant Uber drivers is just perfect Mamdani base nonsense. https://t.co/Bswi8PHK3r — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2026

It's almost like something from South Park.

@ScooterCasterNY Lmao and its immigrants telling them to move hahahahahah — 🍝💥Billy da Bat 💥🏌🏼‍♂️(Hulk Hogan’s top guy) (@Billthebutchr1) October 28, 2026

@Billthebutchr1 @ScooterCasterNY Legal immigrants who work, pay their taxes and face their responsibilities. They want to go to work, they want to take care of their families, and they want to live in an organised society. It won’t be long before they are supporting ICE themselves. — Sir Rob the skiving. #LBFB (@scruffiness) October 29, 2026

@Billthebutchr1 @ScooterCasterNY Thats the funny part, their protest is so damn stupid and unnecessary that it only affects the same people they claim to want to protect…typical — Tony AK™ 😎 (@DonTony_AK) October 28, 2026

The irony of immigrants telling the anti-ICE activists to go away because they have to get to work and pick up their kids lol — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) October 28, 2026

Apparently the protesters didn't have jobs to get to (unless that IS their job).

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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