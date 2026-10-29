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Angry Drivers vs Anti-ICE Lefties Blocking the Brooklyn Bridge (Oh the Irony in This Video)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 29, 2026 9:40 AM
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Angry Drivers vs Anti-ICE Lefties Blocking the Brooklyn Bridge (Oh the Irony in This Video)
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Yesterday, a bunch of anti-ICE and police-hating ne'er-do-wells thought it would be a good idea to try and get more people on their side by infuriating drivers trying to cross the Brooklyn Bridge

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Protesters blocked traffic on the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, and about 14 people were arrested during the demonstration, authorities said.

The group said the protest was in response to the ICE shooting in Marble Hall earlier this month.

Demonstrators said they were calling on ICE to leave New York City.

Meanwhile, drivers were calling on the anti-ICE losers to leave the Brooklyn Bridge. 

Not all of the people in cars were furious, however. You'll see that toward the end of this video. Overall, the optic here is just incredible: 

Irony was detected in that clip: 

It's almost like something from South Park. 

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Apparently the protesters didn't have jobs to get to (unless that IS their job). 

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NEW YORK

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