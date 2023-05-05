We now know the infamous letter signed by more than 50 former intelligence community officials saying that stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents were likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign was completely bogus. However, the letter was enough of an excuse for social media platforms to censor anybody who reported or discussed the laptop story in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Now proof has been spotted as to the entire reason the letter was created and circulated for signatures from intelligence “experts:

Ex-CIA chief wrote Hunter Biden laptop ‘disinfo’ letter for Biden to use as ‘talking point’ during debate https://t.co/dyG5Jpbx6b pic.twitter.com/t9sXyJ143E — New York Post (@nypost) May 5, 2023

Watch: John Solomon reports on the former CIA Director’s email about the Hunter Biden laptop letter https://t.co/sgJggcRPwj — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) May 5, 2023

Of course John Brennan was more than happy to sign on. Nothing to see here:

Former acting CIA director Michael Morell told fellow former CIA boss John Brennan in an Oct. 19, 2020, email – obtained by Just the News – that he was attempting to give Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign some ammunition to “push back on Trump” during the debate as he urged Brennan to sign on to the letter calling Hunter Biden’s laptop a possible Russian disinformation operation. “Can I add your name to this list?” Morell asks Brennan in the email. “Trying to give the campaign, particularly during the debate on [Oct. 22, 2020], a talking point to push back on Trump on this issue,” Morell explains, admitting the letter is to help Biden during his showdown with Trump. To which, Brennan responded: “Ok, Michael, add my name to the list. Good initiative. Thanks for asking me to sign on.”

The letter gave Joe Biden something to cite during a debate with Donald Trump when the subject of the laptop arose and likely everybody who signed on knew it was BS:

The 51 former intelligence officials ARE Russian disinformation. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 5, 2023

Ironic isn’t it? Their claims of a “disinformation campaign” were 100 percent pure projection the entire time.

Literally Election Interference and treason. from the core of the Biden campaign. All 51 should be arrested and jailed for treason.https://t.co/41bl18ohH8 — Daenerys2022 (@dandanxiao8) May 5, 2023

And yet nothing will happen.

Those ex intel people are everything they claim Trump to be.

Stahl certainly did her part to carry the bogus narrative as long as possible.

