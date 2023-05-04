Earlier we told you about reports that a whistleblower has claimed the FBI has a file showing that Joe Biden, when he was Obama’s VP, took money from a foreign national.

The New York Post put it this way:

Even though the story is not yet verified Trump would have been impeached by now:

A whistleblower tip about a document allegedly putting President Biden at the center of a bribery scheme triggered a guessing game across Washington Wednesday — as journalists and politicians pored over Biden’s extensive history of interactions with his family’s overseas business associates.

Biden, 80, regularly met with his son Hunter and brother James’ international connections during and after his eight-year vice presidency, including citizens of China, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Russia and Ukraine.

However, the tip pertains to alleged wrongdoing by President Biden, a source said, meaning that it may not necessarily involve figures linked to his relatives.

Geraldo Rivera wants to know if anybody actually believes that:

Let’s just put it this way: The story is not entirely unbelievable considering what we already know about the family’s dealings, and many people feel that way.

One thing’s for sure, and it’s that the Dem/media’s appreciation for whistleblowers and their claims has been suspended:

Try not to get whiplash by the sudden one-eighty on believing all whistleblowers.

