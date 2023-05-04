Earlier we told you about reports that a whistleblower has claimed the FBI has a file showing that Joe Biden, when he was Obama’s VP, took money from a foreign national.

The New York Post put it this way:

Today's cover: FBI tip that allegedly puts Biden at center of ‘criminal scheme’ sends sleuths around the world https://t.co/ulsFGI3yjt pic.twitter.com/GXeLLjKTE5 — New York Post (@nypost) May 4, 2023

Even though the story is not yet verified Trump would have been impeached by now:

A whistleblower tip about a document allegedly putting President Biden at the center of a bribery scheme triggered a guessing game across Washington Wednesday — as journalists and politicians pored over Biden’s extensive history of interactions with his family’s overseas business associates. Biden, 80, regularly met with his son Hunter and brother James’ international connections during and after his eight-year vice presidency, including citizens of China, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Russia and Ukraine. However, the tip pertains to alleged wrongdoing by President Biden, a source said, meaning that it may not necessarily involve figures linked to his relatives.

Geraldo Rivera wants to know if anybody actually believes that:

Does anybody really believe President Joe Biden was involved in a criminal bribery scheme? Dollars to donuts it's another bogus, blowhard, pretend whistleblower.

Hint: If the person announcing a would-be criminal scheme is a partisan politician, it's a partisan political event. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 3, 2023

Let’s just put it this way: The story is not entirely unbelievable considering what we already know about the family’s dealings, and many people feel that way.

Another wealthy life long career politician? Absolutely, yes. — Chuck Lyons (@ChuckSteeleSr) May 3, 2023

Yes he bragged about it.https://t.co/4ngMnc01aX — 𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓴𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓪𝔀𝔂𝓮𝓻 (@Scotty_2017) May 4, 2023

You seem pretty certain. But before you force the rest of us to follow you into Al Capone's empty vault, do you mind if we ask some questions for ourselves, Geraldo? Thanks so much. — Toxic Something Podcast – w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) May 3, 2023

Joe Biden and Hunter Biden are every bit as corrupt as the Clinton Machine. https://t.co/L0wfI8YkW8 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 4, 2023

Hint: You've lost your noodle. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 4, 2023

Why yes we do believe it. You not so much. https://t.co/gpWzs2S1S6 — FF PARAMEDIC 14 (@ParamedicFOURT1) May 4, 2023

Are you joking? Everyone believes it. https://t.co/afZwCJHGXj — Kathleen (@katnandu) May 4, 2023

Yes Geraldo, 10’s of millions think this is plausible. — Bacon🥓 (@BaconPhoenix61) May 3, 2023

One thing’s for sure, and it’s that the Dem/media’s appreciation for whistleblowers and their claims has been suspended:

Wow, you loved whistleblowers during the last Administration! https://t.co/oJTGACrGjH — @Just Frankie (@JustFrankie91) May 4, 2023

So now you don’t believe whistleblowers? — A.J. Lebron (@lebron_family07) May 4, 2023

Did we apply this logic to every whistleblower and prosecutor who went after / is going after Trump? — SaintStephenSays (@NewProtectorate) May 4, 2023

Try not to get whiplash by the sudden one-eighty on believing all whistleblowers.

