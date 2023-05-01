As you know, President Biden has been informed that he’s running for re-election next year, but even most Democrats are tepid at best about the news:

To gauge the level of Democrat enthusiasm for Biden (or lack thereof) ABC News headed to Pennsylvania and the pro-Joe excitement was palpable. Watch:

“Regret, dissapointment, frustration.” OOF. Of course most Democrats will still vote for Biden if he’s on the ticket next November but there is some Republican mileage to be gotten out of this kind of thing:

Basically the Biden presidency has been a rolling dumpster fire whether most Dems will admit it or not.

Biden’s approval in the latest Gallup poll is 37 percent (that still seems high).

***

