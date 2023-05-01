As you know, President Biden has been informed that he’s running for re-election next year, but even most Democrats are tepid at best about the news:

NBC POLL, among Democrats: ☝️ "53% of 2020 Biden voters say he shouldn’t run" ☝️ "64% of Democrats who voted for Sanders or Warren in the 2020 primaries think he shouldn’t run" ☝️ "76% of voters under 35 think he shouldn't run" pic.twitter.com/7MvEeZvTFf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2023

To gauge the level of Democrat enthusiasm for Biden (or lack thereof) ABC News headed to Pennsylvania and the pro-Joe excitement was palpable. Watch:

“Democrats are divided on whether or not Pres. Biden should be running again.”@MarthaRaddatz travels to the battleground state of Pennsylvania to speak with voters about Biden’s reelection announcement and the lack of enthusiasm for his job performance. https://t.co/KInxWHwCkT pic.twitter.com/V678UthwjT — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 30, 2023

“Regret, dissapointment, frustration.” OOF. Of course most Democrats will still vote for Biden if he’s on the ticket next November but there is some Republican mileage to be gotten out of this kind of thing:

Hey GOP, here’s your 2024 ad. Even democrats don’t want Biden. https://t.co/EZOZydUJL2 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 1, 2023

Basically the Biden presidency has been a rolling dumpster fire whether most Dems will admit it or not.

Biden’s approval in the latest Gallup poll is 37 percent (that still seems high).

