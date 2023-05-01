President Biden likes to say he’s running for re-election to “finish the job” (that’s what we’re afraid of) but it certainly looks like he got a lot of “help” coming to that decision. Check out the Politico spin:

Politico portrays Jill Biden in a heroic light while completely ignoring a much darker flipside. pic.twitter.com/dwSTqpJdkz — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 1, 2023

“Much darker flipside” could be the slogan for this entire administration:

Four years ago, Jill Biden was hesitant about her husband making a White House run, fearing the toll it could take on him and the family. In the months before Joe Biden formally announced he’d make a reelection bid, she had no such reservations.https://t.co/keD8Se5Tyv — POLITICO (@politico) May 1, 2023

We can’t help but wonder at what point Dr. Jill informed her husband that he had decided to run again.

Privately, the first lady encouraged her husband to run again while giving him the space he needed to process the decision in the way he traditionally does: with extensive deliberations, consideration of the burden it would place on his family, and a bit of classic Biden hemming and hawing. She was involved in all the high-level discussions around the decision, giving counsel when she felt it was necessary.

[…]

Her gentle encouragement of her husband’s reelection run comes as she’s relishing her role, hanging out at the Super Bowl and the women’s Final Four, and actively posting on social media. Unlike the cliche applied to wives of major political figures — that they’re the “secret weapon” behind their husband’s success — there’s nothing that secret about the role she is playing.

Translation:

Powerful Woman Doesn’t Want Ride to End https://t.co/e4UWJ8EoTY — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 1, 2023

That’s pretty much what it sounds like.

She really enjoys the spotlight and seeing her husband humiliate himself every time he’s in public. — M Booshay (@booshay62) May 1, 2023

Pretty easy to get him to a yes, on anything, it’s as simple as “read this,” and “take no questions.” — Elizabeth S. (@Momofboys26) May 1, 2023

She's the perpetrator of the most public case of elder abuse in human history. — Patient GenXer (@PatientGenXer) May 1, 2023

The Politico article concludes this way:

On announcement day, she tweeted out a picture of herself outside of her classroom’s building, with a caption that read: “Just like four years ago–I’m off to teach and Joe’s launched his (re-election) campaign! Let’s finish the job.”

Are you picturing a comparison yet?

***

