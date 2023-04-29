After spending considerable time in the hospital for what a statement said was treatment for clinical depression, Sen. John Fetterman arrived for work in the Senate a little less than two weeks ago. Fetterman later chaired his first subcommittee hearing about ten days ago which was a cause for alarm, but now it looks like things are going better because the Pennsylvania Democrat had a beer with a congressional colleague yesterday:

Happy Friday 🍻— cheers to Yinzers everywhere! @SenFettermanPA pic.twitter.com/5Ozneatqol — Congressman Chris Deluzio (@RepDeluzio) April 28, 2023

That video brought with it some medical-related questions:

Why is a guy with severe depression drinking alcohol? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 29, 2023

So is Fetterman on antidepressants or not? https://t.co/RIoYUyWRMR pic.twitter.com/lKlSCbF5cp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2023

We’re not sure.

what happens when you mix alcohol and antidepressants? — 👻Ghost of John Wicks Dog 🏴‍☠️ (@hammybone12) April 29, 2023

A man on antidepressants can drink a beer safely??? — Icanu2 (@i_canu2) April 29, 2023

He was just released from the hospital and you’re giving a man alcohol mixed with antidepressants you buffoon — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 29, 2023

I’m not a doctor but drinking while depressed isn’t a great idea either. Medicated or not. — SSgt Snuffy (@SsgtSnuffy) April 29, 2023

He’s on antidepressants, alcohol might not be a good idea. — Val Candee (@ValCandee) April 29, 2023

Alcohol and depression not a good mix 🙄 https://t.co/aPlD9fKViO — 🐊🦈 Gwendolyn Jo.🎣 🇺🇲 (@FLANATIVE71) April 29, 2023

That’s assuming they told the truth about why Fetterman was hospitalized.

Ok, now I think someone was lying about why Fetterman was hospitalized. Not believing the depression BS anymore. https://t.co/CznwCjmq3K — Pidten (@pidten) April 29, 2023

We can’t know for sure, but we do know that the congressman has a staffer who knows how to edit videos:

The way this is cut to avoid the Senator speaking reminds me of the fence climbing scene from Taken. So…many…edits. pic.twitter.com/cwirx2hTjC — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 29, 2023

Maybe the real takeaway is this:

At least he’s drinking on the job — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) April 29, 2023

Just over a week ago Fetterman tweeted about celebrating 4/20:

Smoking weed and downing brews Walter reed has some wild scripts for depression — Turtle ~🐢 (@Turtledude9) April 29, 2023

Right?

***

