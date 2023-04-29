If you just landed here from another planet and the first things you saw were tweets from the White House, you might think you’ve arrived in an economic utopia based on all the gaslighting:

Yep, the economy is much better and everybody can feel the positive turnaround! Wait, no they can’t:

Look out below!

It looks like the bottom is falling out:

The survey, released by Gallup on Thursday, found that just 37% of US adults approved of the 80-year-old president’s job performance, the lowest the polling outfit has measured since the start of his presidency.

Gallup found that 59% of adults said they disapproved of the job Biden has done as commander in chief.

The poll was conducted between April 3-25. It was completed on the day Biden announced he would seek a second term in office.

Even still, 37 percent sounds a bit higher than is deserved.

To turn it around Biden would have to do the opposite of what the Dems have done, which he’s not about to do. Or better yet consider resigning, having Harris also resign, and let McCarthy have a shot at the job.

That’s what we’re afraid of!

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign knows what would happen if the president traveled the country to hold rallies, so they’re prepping yet another “basement strategy”:

Shocker. The White House knows that Biden “rallies” in 2024 would still look like they did in 2020:

