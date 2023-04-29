If you just landed here from another planet and the first things you saw were tweets from the White House, you might think you’ve arrived in an economic utopia based on all the gaslighting:

The middle class built America, and unions built the middle class. And I’m building an economy for them. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 29, 2023

By investing in working families, we're investing in America. We've already made it easier to afford necessities from child care to health care to internet. And we're not done yet. pic.twitter.com/TDEOgflJlt — President Biden (@POTUS) April 29, 2023

Yep, the economy is much better and everybody can feel the positive turnaround! Wait, no they can’t:

Biden’s approval rating sinks to an all-time low: poll https://t.co/celYBWrwwr pic.twitter.com/thtKLtCGIo — New York Post (@nypost) April 29, 2023

Look out below!

Joe Biden’s job approval rating as president is now 37%, the lowest in his presidency to date. https://t.co/jfaRzy9dgH pic.twitter.com/LJ2FW6ZM0M — GallupNews (@GallupNews) April 27, 2023

It looks like the bottom is falling out:

The survey, released by Gallup on Thursday, found that just 37% of US adults approved of the 80-year-old president’s job performance, the lowest the polling outfit has measured since the start of his presidency. Gallup found that 59% of adults said they disapproved of the job Biden has done as commander in chief. The poll was conducted between April 3-25. It was completed on the day Biden announced he would seek a second term in office.

Even still, 37 percent sounds a bit higher than is deserved.

BREAKING: Hello folks, I need your help. What can President @JoeBiden do to turn things around? New Gallup poll shows President Biden's approval rating has hit an all-time low as he kicks off his 2024 re-election campaign. With only 37% approval and a staggering 59% disapproval… pic.twitter.com/2wd2eVqjIY — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 28, 2023

To turn it around Biden would have to do the opposite of what the Dems have done, which he’s not about to do. Or better yet consider resigning, having Harris also resign, and let McCarthy have a shot at the job.

It’s more like 7%. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) April 27, 2023

"finish the job" — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) April 27, 2023

That’s what we’re afraid of!

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign knows what would happen if the president traveled the country to hold rallies, so they’re prepping yet another “basement strategy”:

President Biden “has no immediate plans to barnstorm key states with large rallies. He will instead try to burnish his record, and hope Republican infighting continues.” https://t.co/SjD5iWTaxK — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) April 26, 2023

Shocker. The White House knows that Biden “rallies” in 2024 would still look like they did in 2020:

Trump-Biden Election Day showdown ends with barrage of campaign stops. Does it matter? Hillary Clinton probably didn't lose because she skipped Wisconsin, and if Biden loses, it probably won't be because he stayed home too much, writes @ProfDevine.https://t.co/whPr4FXMPr — NBC News THINK (@NBCNewsTHINK) November 3, 2020

