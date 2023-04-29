As Twitchy readers know, the Biden White House is busy trying to vilify Republicans and has been for several days (weeks, months, YEARS).

Speaker McCarthy and MAGA House Republicans just voted to repeal President Biden’s clean energy manufacturing tax credits. The majority of those investments have been in Republican districts. They voted to kick new factories and thousands of jobs out of their own districts. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 29, 2023

Here they go again, blaming Republicans for doing what they were sent to Washington to do.

Coming from the white house, this is likely a lie. — Appalachian Gorilla (@GrowHuntLive) April 29, 2023

Well duh.

More jobs could be created in the oil and gas industry while also driving down energy prices.💁🏼‍♂️ — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) April 29, 2023

The Left doesn’t care about facts, bro.

Clean energy companies like Solyndra? Abound Solar? A123? — Taxpayer1234 #🟦 (@Taxpayers1234) April 29, 2023

Oooh, @TaxPayer1234 is bringing the new green scam receipts.

BOOM!

We agree there is always so much hiding in these things.

The GOP did us a favor here.

It would be best to specify which districts would be affected. — The Professor (@_TTD57_) April 29, 2023

The professor here, upon returning from desert island desolation brings up a valid point. HOWEVER, no one in this admin is going to be giving specifics, because then the reason why it was blocked would likely make sense.

You mean your "Pay to Play" bribes.#FIFY https://t.co/xFr4zGXMDL — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 – New and Improved! (@2CynicAl65) April 29, 2023

That’s exactly what they mean but they can’t say that.

The malicious @GOP doesn’t care about their constituents. They care more for an offshore anti-democracy oligarch’s tax cuts and for ripping rights away from We The People. — Robert Fanney 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@robertscribbler) April 29, 2023

Robert, buddy did you misspell DNC?

Stop forcing American into your green deal hoax agenda! We don’t want tax credit we want to keep our money in our pocket without being coerced — Nubia Gonzo (@GonzoNub) April 29, 2023

We can make them stop: vote out anyone supporting the green new scam.

Whoever is running the official Twitter account of The White House is being a dutiful little soldier, but man that’s more spinning than we see at the local gym.

***

