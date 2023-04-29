As Twitchy readers know, the Biden White House is busy trying to vilify Republicans and has been for several days (weeks, months, YEARS).

Here they go again, blaming Republicans for doing what they were sent to Washington to do.

Well duh.

The Left doesn’t care about facts, bro.

Oooh, @TaxPayer1234 is bringing the new green scam receipts.

BOOM!

We agree there is always so much hiding in these things.

The GOP did us a favor here.

The professor here, upon returning from desert island desolation brings up a valid point. HOWEVER, no one in this admin is going to be giving specifics, because then the reason why it was blocked would likely make sense.

That’s exactly what they mean but they can’t say that.

Robert, buddy did you misspell DNC?

We can make them stop: vote out anyone supporting the green new scam.

Whoever is running the official Twitter account of The White House is being a dutiful little soldier, but man that’s more spinning than we see at the local gym.

***

