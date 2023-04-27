Well, Democrats seem to have gotten their talking point memo. <eyeroll emoji>

We recommend popcorn for this one, though, because, WHOA BOY does Twitter bring the heat this time.

It’s not about fiscal responsibility – it’s about harming hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/fXf2Yn1qTt — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 27, 2023

Earlier, we mentioned Chuck Schumer decrying Republican calls to temper spending as abusive behavior toward hard-working Americans. The White House also tried piling on, but Twitter was having none of it.

Is there a political version of Munchausen by Proxy? We ask because while we may not live the same day repeatedly, we are weathering crisis after crisis all created by Democrats who dutifully project all of the blame upon the GOP.

You might to sit this out pic.twitter.com/KeGjnQFP0g — masonbo (@masonbo) April 27, 2023

So much data about the party that used to be for blue-collar Americans that is now, it seems, only out to reshape the country in their image.

And not in a good way.

Explain how or delete this. @CommunityNotes — Dave (@davespace_) April 27, 2023

Dave, they never show receipts, buddy. They don’t have any.

I would not take out a loan for $290,000+, yet as a taxpayer that is the loan you are taking out on my behalf. What does that do to hardworking Americans? STOP LYING. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 27, 2023

But Stacey, that means their lips would have to stop moving. Oh, wait! We see your point.

Can we do an informal poll? If you voted for this mess, say so in the comments because wow, just wow, it’s all a mess.

Then, propose bills that would cut the programs you want as individual bills instead of lumping them all together. Also, get GOV out of healthcare — Elaine Gebhardt (@RNGebhardt) April 27, 2023

Single item legislation, there’s an idea we need to get back to.

Ouch, can someone check on POTUS? That had to leave a mark.

We could get rid of those extra IRS workers — HankSalmonsJr📈 (@salmons_jr) April 27, 2023

There is a novel idea. Good thinking, Hank.

So uh, what’s up with the orange square?

Hey Republicans,

If you think the GOP cares about you, I've got a bridge to sell you. — Marc 🟧 (@MarcCommoy) April 27, 2023

Also for the record, we see you, happy Biden warrior.

We’re pointing and laughing but we see you!

Read the room hun — TAmericafirst❤️🇺🇲 (@TamericaC) April 27, 2023

Great advice for both Captain Orange Square here and for the poor intern running The White House account today. YEESH!

Anyone else still laughing at Captain Orange Square? Just us? Ok we’re cool with that.

***

