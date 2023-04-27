Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his press team give daily master classes on how to handle the hack media that other Republicans should learn from. Today was no different when DeSantis flattened the “preordained narrative” a so-called reporter was trying to push.

The media also tries to forward the Left’s narrative while pretending to be objective. For example, instead of saying “the Parental Rights in Education” in headlines, the Associated Press likes to report “the law critics call ‘Don’t Say Gay.'”

Up next there’s the “book ban” dishonesty from Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy). DeSantis explained why that’s a lie (but that doesn’t stop the press from forwarding it):

Governor DeSantis debunks the blatant and shameless lies about "book banning" in Florida, while explaining how Florida has set the standard for factual education about the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/RLnXS4D3hP — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) April 27, 2023

And that’s how it’s done!

He's is so adept immediately understanding the false premise from which the media works in their attempt to make people think something that isn't true, and correcting it by moving to the correct premise and blowing them out of the water https://t.co/vjlsVAkU0r — Tim Boyer (@TimBoyer76) April 27, 2023

Let that be a lesson for many other Republicans.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: