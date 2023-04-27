Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sat down for an in-depth interview with Piers Morgan. During the conversation, the topic of DeSantis’ time at Guantánamo Bay as a Navy lawyer came up:

Well, apparently a former Gitmo detainee saw the interview and didn’t like what he saw:

One of the several thousand people who watched the hourlong interview online was Mansoor Adayfi, a 40-year-old Yemeni national now living in Serbia. “I need to face this guy, face-to-face,” Adayfi wrote on Twitter. According to Adayfi, he and the future governor had been face-to-face in the past, on the rocky Cuban coast where one of the most controversial chapters of the War on Terror continues to play out, and where the fate of the promising young Navy attorney and the alleged Islamic fundamentalist collided in ways that could reverberate as DeSantis prepares to launch a presidential candidacy. “I don’t think he is a person suitable to be the president of the United States,” Adayfi told Yahoo News in a series of interviews. “He’s not a good guy.” Adayfi does not allege that DeSantis authorized or participated in the force-feedings, though a recently uncovered television interview with DeSantis conducted while he was running for governor in 2018 suggests that he may, in fact, have had more authority than he now claims. Instead, the former detainee accuses DeSantis of betrayal, of abnegating his responsibility in order to please his superiors. (The governor’s press office did not answer a Yahoo News request to address questions about the time DeSantis spent at Guantánamo Bay.)

A number of media outlets have, for lack of a better term, seized on Adafyi’s remarks as evidence that Ron DeSantis is a coldhearted bastard. And at a recent press conference, a reporter asked DeSantis to comment on Adafyi’s allegations as well as discuss accusations that he was present during forced feedings of detainees. DeSantis was only too happy to oblige — but not without wrecking the reporter (and the MSM at large):

🔥 “That’s BS”: Ron DeSantis demolishes legacy media for using Guantanamo Bay TERRORISTS as sources to fit their "pre-ordained narrative" pic.twitter.com/uuZkH2TU57 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) April 27, 2023

Transcript:

“How would they know me? OK, think about that. Do you honestly believe that’s credible? So this is 20— 2006, I’m a junior officer. Do you honestly think that they would’ve remembered me from Adam? Of course not. They’re just trying to get into the news because they know people like you will consume it because it fits your preordained narrative that you’re trying to spin. Focus on the facts, and stop worrying about narrative.”

DeSantis totally deserved the applause he got for that response.

DeSantis slayes reporter for the nonsense — Mike Gee (@TheGrumpyJew01) April 27, 2023

We’re here for all of this.

