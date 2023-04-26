Excuses, excuses, excuses.

Pete Buttigieg has plenty of them, and there’s no Democrat incompetence that they can’t blame on Republicans, no matter how ridiculous or how big the lies:

Secy. @PeteButtigieg tells the Daily Show: House Republicans' bill restricting transgender participation in women's sports is "really getting in the way of our ability to" repair bridges & railroads. "We are literally building bridges, and they are literally banning books.” pic.twitter.com/oAOOaBvJXg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 26, 2023

Buttigieg and other Democrats would like everybody to forget about something, hence the “but the Republicans” distraction:

Reminder that it was only 17 months ago the Biden Admin passed a $1.6 trillion infrastructure bill, yet already it’s apparently insufficient https://t.co/ZWa0X9Gqf8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 26, 2023

Dems do the same thing with gun laws and EOs. It’s never enough.

This is like a parody of modern Democrats https://t.co/BYKsyKY9gu — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 26, 2023

“Please don’t give our kids porn and dance naked in front of them” “Threat to democracy!!” https://t.co/xQen15COIV — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 26, 2023

And what’s “democracy”? Anything the Left says it is.

And of course the Daily Show person interviewing Buttigieg didn’t challenge Buttigieg on the “book ban” thing:

banning books? you notice they never actually tell you what types of books and what the books describe or show. They are banning obscenity to children and pornography to kids. — John Basinger (@JCBasinger) April 26, 2023

That Daily Show “reporter” will likely end up with a mainstream media outlet at some point.

