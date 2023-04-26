Earlier this month the director of the ATF (that’s “Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms”) admitted that he was unable to define “assault weapon” because he’s not a firearms expert.

The head of Biden’s ATF, Steven Dettelbach, had a couple weeks to study up on the subject, but in an update that won’t stun you, he had to admit at another hearing today that he’s still not a firearms expert:

Biden's ATF Director: "I don't hold myself out as a technical expert in every aspect of firearms." pic.twitter.com/nTF9cyWh9P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 26, 2023

At least he’s somewhat honest though, right?

A good follow-up question might be “are you at least an expert in alcohol or tobacco?”

Not a diversity hire, per se, but … DOJ civil rights division prosecutor? OK. That's how he got in. pic.twitter.com/3CLUjQWAJy — Pam D (@soirchick) April 26, 2023

That’s not surprising either.

The requirements for a job in the Biden administration really have nothing to do with expertise in the field in question, just that you’re of the “proper” mindset on social issues.

His judges don’t know basic laws either. — Vince (@VGmt0800) April 26, 2023

Nope.

Another good question!

***

