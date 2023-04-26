Last year Congress passed the Chips and Science Act, and President Biden then signed it, saying it will create high-paying manufacturing jobs:

The House on Thursday passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China. The House approved the bill by a solid margin of 243-187, sending the measure to President Joe Biden to be signed into law and providing the White House with a major domestic policy victory. Twenty-four Republicans voted for the legislation. “Today, the House passed a bill that will make cars cheaper, appliances cheaper, and computers cheaper,” Biden said. “It will lower the costs of every day goods. And it will create high-paying manufacturing jobs across the country and strengthen U.S. leadership in the industries of the future at the same time.”

Biden mentioned that legislation today during a joint press conference with the leader of South Korea, who probably liked what he heard about the job creation:

BIDEN: The Chips and Science Act is "creating jobs in South Korea!" pic.twitter.com/W9VFbWTHVL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 26, 2023

“Build South Korea Back Better.”

Isn’t it your duty to create jobs in the US Joe? — Mark Duncan (@duncam_mark) April 26, 2023

He’s helped create inflation in the U.S. Does that count?

🤦‍♂️ — Ben Woods (@BenWood86768012) April 26, 2023

Hey, when Biden took office he said the days of Trump’s “America First” policies were over and he wasn’t kidding.

