Yesterday, President Joe Biden regaled an audience with an interesting bit of trivia about his dear, departed Grandpop, who may as well have been related to Cornpop, because this little anecdote about ol’ Grandpop is just as believable as the Cornpop story. Which is to say, it’s complete BS:

BIDEN: "My grandpop…died in the same hospital I was born in two weeks before I was born" Except Biden's "grandpop" died in Baltimore, MD, in September 1941 — and Biden wasn't born until November 1942 in Scranton, PA. pic.twitter.com/Y1Zq36kLhd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2023

When was the last time Joe Biden told a story about his life that was completely true? We honestly can’t remember. We’re not sure he ever has. Is his name really even Joe Biden?

Yes! He is a weirdo. And sometimes it’s genuinely hard to tell if he’s deliberately lying or if he legitimately doesn’t remember his life. On the one hand, he is a documented serial liar, and on the other hand, he’s exhibited classic symptoms of senility. Maybe it’s a combination of both?

Just another lie. If he’s talking he’s lying — Nana0000 (@Nana00018487212) April 26, 2023

In any event, the absolute truth is that this guy should not be in the White House or in any position of political power.

This was just a few years before Joe Biden discovered same-sex marriage was good, in 1947 https://t.co/3eC8WNqZ6z — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 26, 2023

Why is Joe Biden incapable of telling even the most simple truths about his life? This is yet another unnecessary lie about himself that he has told to the nation 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/W300eMNsvK — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) April 26, 2023

Evergreen.

"It's a story that does not appear to have the added benefit of actually being true," says @johnrobertsFox. Biden is a chronic liar! pic.twitter.com/h6SxJP9BMK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

“A story that does not appear to have the added benefit of actually being true” could literally be used to describe every story Biden tells, about either his personal or political life. Where the hell are the fact-checkers? The Glenn Kesslers and the Daniel Dales and the PolitiFacts? Fact-checking Joe Biden is a full-time, multi-person job, and yet at least nine out of every ten bald-faced biographical lies Biden tells won’t merit so much as an afterthought from any of people whose job it is to hold politicians accountable.

