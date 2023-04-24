Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan gave a briefing today about the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Sudan.

During Sullivan’s remarks, he had this to say:

The government can’t dictate where free Americans can go? Who wants to tell him?


Many couldn’t go to church, beaches, parks or even paddle board alone on the ocean in some areas without being arrested.

One other thing:

So yeah, the government tries to dictate where free Americans can travel all the time — even more since March of 2020.

