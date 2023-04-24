Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan gave a briefing today about the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Sudan.

During Sullivan’s remarks, he had this to say:

Jake Sullivan: "Americans are free people. We cannot dictate where they travel, tell them they must go or not go to a particular place…" pic.twitter.com/MQUICEAnwQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2023

The government can’t dictate where free Americans can go? Who wants to tell him?

They did during the plandemic — Irish Eyes (@IrishEy94100740) April 24, 2023

You gaslighting hack. You had police boats after surfers on an empty beach three years ago. https://t.co/FTBZnhmp95 — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) April 24, 2023



Many couldn’t go to church, beaches, parks or even paddle board alone on the ocean in some areas without being arrested.

Hahahahahahaha sooooo pathetic during covid that’s exactly what our governments at every level did right down to eating with family. — Nana0000 (@Nana00018487212) April 24, 2023

Oh how quickly they forget — Nikki Honzel (@boss_lady567) April 24, 2023

SURE YOU CAN. Just tell them there’s another virus lose from China and everybody has to stay home.

You can’t go to:

Stores

Theaters

Church

Concerts

Ball games

Work

Restaurants

Etc.,

Well, you know the rest. — PaulW (@Paul49919834) April 24, 2023

Good then he won’t mind canceling the VAX mandate for traveling out of the country — annabeth (@annabeth9691) April 24, 2023

One other thing:

Uhh, ever heard of Cuba? — Carthage Boy 🏴‍☠️ (@CarthageBoy) April 24, 2023

So yeah, the government tries to dictate where free Americans can travel all the time — even more since March of 2020.

***

***

