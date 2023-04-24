Just a few days ago, we learned that the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, was being evacuated.

🚨 #BREAKING: A HEAVY US military presence—including military helicopters and combat aircraft—have been spotted in the skies above the U.S. embassy compound in Sudan as fighting continues ⚠️ EVACUATIONS OF THE EMBASSY ARE UNDERWAY pic.twitter.com/PThq1Nfcum — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 22, 2023

That brought the grand total of evacuated U.S. Embassies up to on Joe Biden’s careful watch up to three (the first, of course, was the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan during Biden’s disastrous troop withdrawal; second was the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine). Surely the Biden administration is concerned about this disturbing trend, right? Who wouldn’t be concerned about it?

As it turns out, the Biden administration wouldn’t be concerned about it. Listen to this from NatSec adviser Jake Sullivan and see if you can detect any concern whatsoever:

REPORTER: "The Biden administration now has lost two U.S. embassies during the president's term…" JAKE SULLIVAN: "I'm not sure what you mean by a charge about 'losing embassies…' This happens from time to time…" pic.twitter.com/X2cRRoaiWs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2023

Transcript:

“I’m not sure what you mean by a charge about, quote-unquote, ‘losing embassies. The, uh, the broader diplomatic community, including the entire United Nations community in Khartoum, uh, has closed down, um, in Sudan. Uh, diplomatic personnel from allies and partners around the world are being evacuated, uh, and of course, the United States has evacuated its personnel. Uh, this happens from time to time, and if you look back over the course of months and years, you see military-assisted departures from embassies, you see in some cases non-combative evacuation operations. Um, that’s in the nature of having 270 total diplomatic posts around the world. There will be times when the conditions are not conducive to sustaining operations in all 270 at the same time.”

OK, well, if we look back over the course of months and years, we seem to recall the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi being evacuated as well (while Joe Biden was Vice President, incidentally), and that definitely wasn’t part of non-combative evacuation operations.

Almost like embassy evacuations are something we shouldn’t just shrug our shoulders over.

This happens from "time to time?" It's like he is saying the White House Xerox machine broke down? "It happens from time to time?" Sure, embassies are shutting down all the time. — Camden ALL IN 4 #TRUMP2024 (@cforse1500) April 24, 2023

Yeah, no. Maybe under Joe Biden, but otherwise no.

This happens from time to time…" What the … https://t.co/q5r6Rt59Mx — 🇺🇸 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕝𝕪𝕟 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 💙 🦅🐥🌼🌺🌸 (@Brooklyn__Girl) April 24, 2023

"S**t happens" – Biden foreign policy edition https://t.co/MWQo2lX99B — Patrick Basham (@PatrickBashamDI) April 24, 2023

This guy’s credibility is a negative number. — Ŵ₣ĦØỮŇĐ ☘️ (@wfhound) April 24, 2023

That goes for the entire Biden administration.

