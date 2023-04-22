There’s a lot going on domestically in the United States, but a bit of international news is also happening at the moment amid all the “America being more respected on the world stage” presidency:

Another U.S. Embassy being evacuated on Joe Biden's watch. https://t.co/MNgC9Uj684 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 23, 2023

Apparently an evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Sudan is underway:

🚨 #BREAKING: A HEAVY US military presence—including military helicopters and combat aircraft—have been spotted in the skies above the U.S. embassy compound in Sudan as fighting continues ⚠️ EVACUATIONS OF THE EMBASSY ARE UNDERWAY pic.twitter.com/PThq1Nfcum — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 22, 2023

⚠️ The Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have just announced they are assisting the US military in the evacuation of American diplomats and their families from the capital of Khartoum, utilizing at least six transport aircraft https://t.co/EOz10r94jy — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 23, 2023

Via Reuters:

The U.S. military evacuated American diplomats and their families from Sudan, the country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said early on Sunday as fighting between rival commanders that has killed hundreds of civilians continued. The operation, involving six aircraft, was carried out in coordination with the RSF, it said. Separately, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters the U.S. military had successfully evacuated U.S. embassy personnel. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The “Build Back Better” just keeps on coming on an international level.

Is this the third embassy Evac for this administration? https://t.co/IsgOZcydsH — 👑Shigero of Yomitan (@pancakeliberty) April 23, 2023

Lmao everything under the sun falls apart under Biden, how many embassies have been evacuated under him? 1 in Afghanistan, 1 in Kyiv, and now Sudan? Am I missing anything? — sikeops (@sike0ps) April 23, 2023

Afghanistan, Ukraine, and now Sudan. How many more U.S. embassies will have to be evacuated in the 21 months left of this wretched clown show of an administration? https://t.co/GSJ3PFtWcj — Christian 🇺🇲 (@ChristianCamara) April 23, 2023

Damn. Thought Biden was gonna heal the world and restore respect towards the U.S. lmao https://t.co/iDNks1FGEH — Kevin G (@animalkg) April 23, 2023

Biden will “heal the world”? Well… maybe, but probably not. Hopefully everybody gets out safely.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: