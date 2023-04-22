There’s a lot going on domestically in the United States, but a bit of international news is also happening at the moment amid all the “America being more respected on the world stage” presidency:

Apparently an evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Sudan is underway:

Via Reuters:

The U.S. military evacuated American diplomats and their families from Sudan, the country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said early on Sunday as fighting between rival commanders that has killed hundreds of civilians continued.

The operation, involving six aircraft, was carried out in coordination with the RSF, it said.

Separately, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters the U.S. military had successfully evacuated U.S. embassy personnel. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The “Build Back Better” just keeps on coming on an international level.

Biden will “heal the world”? Well… maybe, but probably not. Hopefully everybody gets out safely.

